First-round jackpot: UM’s Jaelan Phillips coming home to Hard Rock as a Miami Dolphin

Defensive end Jaelan Phillips began training at the University of Miami in the fall of 2019 with 225 pounds on his 6-5 frame and uncertainty the only sure thing about his future.

He’ll begin his NFL career as a 260-pound gem of the Miami Dolphins, the 18th overall pick of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Phillips is coming back home to Hard Rock Stadium.

Phillips became the first Hurricane picked in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2017, when tight end David Njoku went 29th overall to the Cleveland Browns. He is the highest UM draft selection since Ereck Flowers went ninth overall to the New York Giants in 2015 and first Hurricane selected by the Dolphins since defensive end Olivier Vernon (third round) and tailback Lamar Miller (fourth) in 2012.

Phillips, 21, is from Redlands, California. He started his college career at UCLA as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2017. He opted to not play in the bowl game but ended his college career by leading Miami with eight sacks — 5 1/2 of them his last three games — and 15 1/2 tackles for loss. He finished at UM with 45 total tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries.

Phillips had 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks (second on team) and two pass breakups as a UCLA true freshman in 2017. In only four games as a sophomore in 2018, he had 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, sack and quarterback hurry. But Phillips overcame significant injuries during his UCLA career, including multiple concussions. Some of those injuries stemmed from a January 2018 accident in which he was hit by a car while on his scooter and later required intricate wrist surgery.

UCLA declared Phillips out for the season on October 15, 2018 because of what UCLA coach Chip Kelly described as a concussion situation. “He had a head injury and is out for the year,’’ Kelly said back then.

‘Best defensive player’

“I know about the concussions,’’ NBC broadcaster and former Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Cris Collinsworth posted earlier this month on Twitter, but “UMiami’s Jaelan Phillips is the best defensive player in this year’s draft. I don’t even think it is close.’’

Todd Stroud, who coached the defensive line at UM the past two seasons and now serves as senior football advisor, has been coaching college football since 1986 and said that the agile, speedy Phillips “runs like a safety.’’

“His ability to run and jump and twitch...I would put Jaelan Phillips in the 99th percentile of any player I’ve ever coached in terms of physical attributes,’’ Stroud said. “The athlete meets the hype as far as him being a five-star guy.’’

Phillips solidified his first-round status March 29 with an outstanding UM Pro Day in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, most of whom were likely shocked when he ran a 4.56-second official best in the 40-yard dash, per the ACC Network. His 36-inch vertical jump led the Hurricanes, and he broad jumped 10-5. He also led UM players with a 4.12 shuttle time.

“I’m definitely happy with everything today,’’ Phillips said during a Zoom interview with media on Pro Day. “I hit some PRs. That vert was my PR, my broad jump was where I wanted it to be. Funny enough... the 40 man, I’m faster than that. It is what it is. I’ve run 4.4s in training. I’m still happy with everything. I’m just glad I can move on from this and get back into football training and what really matters.’’

Noted former Washington and Philadelphia Eagles executive/ESPN analyst Louis Riddick after Phillips’ eye-opening performance: “Best edge rusher in this draft easily as far as pass-rush package. Testing numbers today confirm he is an athletic freak show. Medical/durability is the question.’’

Durability questions

When confronted about the durability issue during a Zoom interview, Phillips said, “Look, man, the proof is in the pudding. My play on the field obviously showed I didn’t miss a snap or I didn’t miss a game; I didn’t miss a workout, I didn’t miss anything.

“If you watched Pro Day, my wrist is still working and obviously I’m healthy, I don’t think it’s a risk at all. We play a dangerous, violent game, so obviously people get hurt, but I wouldn’t be here today if I was a risk.’’

Phillips came to UM to not only play football, but pursue a major in music production. He said on Pro Day that he pulled out of the music program to concentrate on his sport. “Just turn on my tape,’’ he said. “I love football, man. I love going out there and just putting my talents on display. I play with my hair on fire and I play with a chip on my shoulder.

“Obviously people have other interests. It would be boring to have one thing you do and that’s all you do. But music isn’t a distraction by any means. I came to Miami, was in the music school and stopped that because it was getting in the way of football. Obviously I love music, but I love football more.’’