Here’s the best-case scenario of what the Miami Dolphins are doing this draft

Miami defensive line Jaelan Phillips (15) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence(16) during the first quarter of the game against Miami Saturday, Oct 10, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

So let’s consider the best-case scenario after the Miami Dolphins’ first night of this 2021 draft:

It has to start with Jaelan Phillips, the team’s new edge defender and pass rusher, staying healthy.

Because that was an issue throughout his college career until his 2020 season at the University of Miami, when he cleared the physical hurdles -- including multiple concussions -- that previously tripped him to the point he “retired” in 2018.

“All I can say about that is perseverance,” Phillips said Thursday evening, recalling that hiatus. “There was good days, there was bad days; but at the end of the day, I kept my faith, I stayed humble and I worked hard and I had great people around me to support me and carry me through this process.

“It’s been surreal. These last three years of my life, so much has changed and I’m just so blessed to be in this position that I am right now and so thankful for everybody who’s helped me along the way.”

Phillips is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound man who ran a 4.56 at his pro day, which is as fast as many NFL running backs about 45 pounds lighter.

He’s a versatile defender who says, “I really feel I can do it all,” meaning he can play with his hand in the dirt, or standing up, or rushing, or covering, or selling beers at Hard Rock Stadium at halftime if pressed.

He’s a productive player who collected eight sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for loss in 10 games for the Hurricanes so he and Andrew Van Ginkel have to make up for the 10 sacks departed defenders Kyle Van Noy and Shaq Lawson accounted for last season.

In short, this guy looks the part and posted the right credentials at Miami.

Like Waddle, the Dolphins liked how Phillips approaches the game.

“He plays 100 miles an hour,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said. “Football’s very important to him ... On film there’s no doubt this guy loves football.”

But the best-case scenario is betting Phillips suffers no more concussions or other assorted injuries that previously plagued him.

With first pick Waddle, the best case scenario is that his 5-9-and-change height and 180-pound girth don’t matter because his speed is simply too much for defenses to overcome.

The best-case scenario is Waddle, picked No. 6 overall, becomes the type of threat in Miami that Tyreek Hill has been for five years in Kansas City.

Grier described Waddle as “dynamic” and an “explosive player.”

“Watching him over the years, he’s been a dynamic, explosive player,” Grier said. “We love his athletic ability, his run after catch, obviously his speed, but also his toughness. He’s a very competitive kid.

“He loves ball, it’s important to him. You guys see all the plays, he plays with passion and energy. When Brian and I and the coaches and scouts were going through it, this guy is someone who caught our eye.”

The Dolphins selected Waddle over Alabama teammate DeVonta Smith, who won the Heisman Trophy and had a better season than Waddle last year.

Why?

“At the end of the day they’re both really good players and really good kids and very competitive,” Grier said. “We went through it and it’s the explosiveness that Waddle gives you as well as the return game -- for us that’s a dynamic trait.”

After the Dolphins made their pick at No. 6, there was apparently wide approval from around the league delivered to Grier and Flores.

“You can only imagine the texts Brian and I got from people,” Grier shared, “talking about how explosive ...”

Ultimately, the Dolphins are comfortable their guy will be better than Smith, who was selected No. 10 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“DeVonta is going to be a really good player in this league,” Grier said. “For us it was the explosive playmaking ability and return ability” that made a difference.

All of this is what could happen if the Dolphins fulfill the vision they had when they picked the players..

And if that happens, the Dolphins join the club of perpetual playoff contenders.

More?

The second round, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, maybe gets the Dolphins the running back help everyone acknowledges they urgently need.

It won’t be Najee Harris coming to Miami because he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday evening with the No. 22 pick. And it won’t be Clemson’s Travis Etienne because he went to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So who?

Miami must obviously be considering North Carolina’s Javonte Williams, who is 5-11 and 212 pounds, or perhaps even teammate Michael Carter, who is 5-9 and 200 pounds.

Williams is more physical. Carter is perhaps quicker.

The Dolphins’ first pick of the second round is No. 36 overall, four picks into the ound.

Best-case scenario? Williams is available for Dolphins when they select.