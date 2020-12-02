Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa needs a pick-me-up. Will his health (and the Bengals) oblige?

Tua Tagovailoa needs to get his joy back.

The Miami Dolphins’ rookie quarterback has a magnetic personality. He’s got an easy going, “everything will be all right” outlook that is infectious.

But recently, everything hasn’t been all right.

He got benched and hurt in a span of 11 days.

He hasn’t had success on the football field since Nov. 15.

And he doesn’t know for sure when things will turn around.

Tagovailoa met with reporters for the first time in a week Wednesday, and he seemed a bit down.

No jokes. Few smiles.

All business.

“I’m feeling good,” Tagovailoa said, when asked about his injured thumb, and the chances he plays Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I think that’s a question for coach [Brian Flores] and our head trainer. But as a competitor, you always want to go out there and you want to be able to play. Flo and our medicals staff, they have the best interests for us [in mind]. They wouldn’t put me out there if they thought it would be harmful. Taking it one day at a time and trusting those guys.”

Tagovailoa got hurt in practice last week. He said he “got dinged,” but didn’t give any more details.

NFL Network reported Tagovailoa jammed his thumb on a defensive teammate’s helmet while making a throw — an injury strangely reminiscent of how he broke a finger on the same hand during spring ball before his sophomore season at Alabama.

After sitting out the Jets game, Tagovailoa was back at practice Wednesday, with both his left wrist and his lower thumb taped tautly. He worked on a limited basis.

“I had to wrap my hand, and [I’m] getting used to the wrap and whatnot,” Tagovailoa said. “Just other than that, I‘m trying to get into the rhythm again with some of the guys. Continue to learn from [Ryan Fitzpatrick], continue to learn from our coaches.”

Added Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant: “He looked great [Wednesday]. He’s going to continue to get better day by day. He looked exactly the same. He picked up where he left off.”

Tagovailoa was close to playing last Sunday against the Jets, but very late in the week, the Dolphins elected to make him inactive and start Fitzpatrick.

He made the trip to New Jersey nonetheless, and watched Fitzpatrick operate the offense from the sidelines.

“That was, obviously, my first game not playing after being named the starter. It was a good learning experience too. I think you can always learn — [even] if you’re not playing,” he said.

Of course, Tagovailoa would much prefer playing, and is preparing this week as if he will start Sunday.

He is surely eager to get back on the field after having his worst game as a pro in Denver, throwing for just 83 yards before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

“Like I said, I wanted to play. But that was for the best ... looking [at] the longevity of everything,” Tagovailoa said. “Don’t want to put myself in danger and put the team at risk, with me suffering with my thumb. Taking it day a time, try to get better with everything. Flo and our medical staff, they’ll get us all right.”

Tagovailoa’s injury is not season-ending. He will play again at some point in 2020, if not this weekend.

The same can’t be the same for his collegiate rival and fellow 2020 top-5 pick Joe Burrow, the Bengals rookie who tore his ACL and MCL two weeks ago.

Tagovailoa sympathized — considering he was in the same exact spot 12 months ago, about to begin an arduous rehab from major surgery.

“When I heard about Joe’s injury, I reached out to him,” Tagovailoa said. “Injuries like that, they’re never fun. You never wish that on anybody. I got to reach out to him. I know that he’d like to be able to go out and compete against us. Sent him my prayers.”