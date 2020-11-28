Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) unlikely to play against Jets. Here’s where it leaves Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jets, as a thumb injury that seemingly was no big deal on Thursday is now kind of a big deal.

The Dolphins on Saturday downgraded Tagovailoa from questionable to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Jets .

Assuming he doesn’t play — and those listed as doubtful rarely do — Ryan Fitzpatrick will get the start.

Fitzpatrick actually has operated the Dolphins’ offense at a higher level than Tagovailoa this year, but the Dolphins had intended to stick with Tua even after recent struggles and a fourth-quarter benching last week.

Another sign that the Dolphins don’t expect Tagovailoa to play: They elevated Reid Sinnett from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Sinnett, an undrafted rookie out of San Diego, will back up Fitzpatrick unless Tagovailoa, who did make the trip to North Jersey with the team Saturday, makes a dramatic recovery in the next 24 hours.

Tagovailoa jammed his thumb during practice Wednesday and was limited all week. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Thursday that his rookie quarterback was feeling better and downplayed the idea that Tagovailoa might not play.

After practice Friday, he again addressed the situation:

“Any time you have an injury to any body part — whether it’s foot, hand, shoulder — any hindrance is a hindrance is a hindrance. I think we just try to work through it, treat it. And that’s what Tua’s doing like any other player. As far as — and everyone’s a little bit different — so some guys, it’s their legs that if they don’t have any legs under them, then that’s what’s a hindrance. Some other guys, it’s a shoulder. So I can’t say specifically for Tua or really any other player as far as what exactly what they can play through or not play through. I know he’s a tough, tough kid. He wants to play and we’ll see how this goes.”

It’s in a fitting that Fitzpatrick will likely start Sunday against the Jets. He played for New York in 2015 and 2016 and was the Dolphins’ starting quarterback when the teams played in Week 6. Fitzpatrick went 18 of 27 for 191 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in that game. A few days later, Flores announced the Dolphins were benching Fitzpatrick and starting Tagovailoa.

His latest injury will do nothing to dispel the narrative that Tagovailoa, who had multiple surgeries during his time in Alabama, was injury prone.