Tua wins? Try three! Dolphins keep rolling behind Tagovailoa, defense, beat Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa has Xavien Howard and a game-changing defense.

Justin Herbert, meanwhile, does not.

And that right there, friends, is the biggest difference between the rookie quarterbacks, and why the Dolphins reeled off yet another victory Sunday, a 29-21 win over Herbert’s Chargers — Miami’s fifth in a row and third with Tagovailoa as a starter.

A potential shootout turned into a comfortable Dolphins victory when Herbert made a critical mistake:

He tested Howard.

On third-and-12 from Los Angeles’ 45, with the Dolphins up six and the fourth quarter just begun, Herbert through an out-route to Mike Williams.

The ball took too long to get there. Howard wasted no time getting there, jumping the route, grabbing his league-leading fifth interception, and returning it 28 yards.

Five plays later, the Dolphins — and Tagovailoa — basically put the game away. With all the action going left, Tagovailoa threw across his body back right and found a wide-open Durham Smythe for a two-yard score.

The game, at that point, was sort of over.

It was really over when pressure from defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah hurried and affected Herbert’s fourth-down pass near midfield, ending Los Angeles’ last real chance.

Stats? You want stats?

Here you go:

Tagovailoa went 15-for-25 with 169 yards and two touchdowns.

Herbert completed 20 of 32 attempts for 187 and two scores as well.

Fourth-string back Salvon Ahmed got the start and totally changed the Dolphins’ running game, going for 85 of their 111 rushing yards.

With the win, the Dolphins improved to 6-3.

The Dolphins’ offense wasn’t spectacular. It didn’t need to be against a team that has lost 10 of its last 11 games.

The Chargers were a disaster

The Dolphins led 17-7 at halftime because Tua Tagovailoa was better than Justin Herbert, and Miami’s special teams were wayyyyy better than Los Angeles’.

Chargers miscues in the first half:

▪ A punt blocked by Andrew Van Ginkel that resulted in the Dolphins’ second 1-yard touchdown drive in three weeks (Ahmed plunged in for the score).

▪ An offsides penalty on a Dolphins’ field goal attempt, extending Miami’s drive and setting up a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Jakeem Grant,

▪ Poor coverage on two Grant punt returns, the second of which set up Jason Sanders’ late 50-yard field goal.

▪ A misjudged punt that took a Dolphins bounce and backed up the Chargers inside their own 5.

▪ And a false start a handful of plays later.

As a result, the average Dolphins drive began at their own 46, while the average Chargers drive began at the Los Angeles 23.

But the lead should — and would — have been bigger if not for a botched snap by center Ted Karras, which came with the Dolphins up 14 and driving.

That was an inflection point in the game, with Los Angeles scoring 14 of the next 17 points, including an 11-play, 68-yard touchdown drive on the team’s first possession of the second half.

But Tagovailoa bounced back, outplayed his draft classmate, and has fans thinking playoffs.