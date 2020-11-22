After quarterback change, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s late interception ends Dolphins’ rally

Where to begin?

Let’s start with the score: Broncos 20, Dolphins 13.

The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak is history. At 6-4, they will remain in second place in the AFC East for at least another week.

Now let’s get to how we got there:

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins’ offense was so bad, Brian Flores benched Tua early in the fourth quarter and turned to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Flores wanted a spark. He got it.

Until Fitzpatrick reminded him why Tagovailoa was the starter to begin with.

Fitzpatrick moved the Dolphins from their own 1 to the Denver 17 on Miami’s final drive, but his red zone woes surfaced one more time.

He forced a end-zone pass to DeVante Parker into double coverage, and Justin Simmons picked it off.

It ruined another sterling performance by the Dolphins’ defense, which forced two turnovers, including a fumble by Melvin Gordon at the Dolphins’ 1 in the fourth quarter, giving the Dolphins late life.

But Fitzpatrick’s ball security issues cost the Dolphins one more time. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and the pick.

Tagovailoa, who was pulled after getting sacked for the sixth time early in the fourth quarter, went 11 of 20 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The Broncos ran for 189 yards in the win.

It was evident in the first half this would not be Tagovailoa’s day.

And if not for yet another Xavien Howard interception — his sixth on the season — the Dolphins probably have gone to the break down by double digits.

Instead, they trailed by just three, despite gaining just 2.7 yards per play and going three-and-out on four of their six possession.

The right side of the offensive line — with Jesse Davis at tackle and Solomon Kindley at guard — was a fright. The Broncos sacked Tagovailoa three times and limited the Dolphins to just 3.6 yards per carry.

But Howard’s pick gave the Dolphins the short field they needed, and Tagovailoa made Denver pay with a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker on a fade route.

And after a fourth-down stop in the red zone by Elandon Roberts to start the second half, the Dolphins had every opportunity to go seize the game.

Instead, they went three-and-out — again — and allowed the Broncos to march 81 yards on nine plays, capped by a 20-yard touchdown run by Gordon. Two plays earlier, the Dolphins could have gotten off the field, but committed two penalties, including roughing the passer, on third-and-8 from the Miami 42.