Live updates: Follow along as Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa makes his first NFL start

The moment is finally here. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his first career NFL start at 1 p.m. Sunday when the Miami Dolphins (3-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (5-2) at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa arrived to the stadium a little more than three hours before kickoff, rocking an aqua green Hawaiian shirt and a white lavalava.

It’s a moment Dolphins fans have been waiting for since Miami selected the 6-0, 217-pound left-hander out of the University of Alabama with the fifth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. The Dolphins made the decision official during their bye last week that they would start the rookie this week over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had been under center for the first six games of the season.

Follow along as the Miami Herald provides live updates throughout the game.

Pre-game Tua Tagovailoa chatter

Not surprisingly, the Dolphins and Tagovailoa got a lot of talking time on the national NFL pregame shows. A sampling of what was said:

▪ ESPN’s Rex Ryan: “I’m most excited to see Tua Tagovailoa making his first start. When he came out of college at Alabama, we all saw it. The All-America quarterback. I said it was the biggest gamble of the NFL Draft and that was based on one thing: The injuries. It had nothing to do with his skill level. I’ve seen a ton of college players in my life. I’ve never, ever seen anybody as accurate as Tua. So to me, this is what, I said it even last week, this moe is great for Miami. Go with him as the starter. And the reason I said it is he’s accurate on long balls, mid-range and short passes. He’s got touch. I think he’s going to be a star. We’re going to find out today.”

▪ ESPN’s Chris Mortensen: “This is the most anticipated debut for Miami since 1983 when Dan Marino took over for the Dolphins. We know how that worked out. Remember [two weeks ago], he got on the field for a couple of plays. He had to FaceTime his parents from the field because they couldn’t be there. Well, guess what? He’ll have family there today, He won’t have to FaceTime with them after the game.”

▪ NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, reporting live from Hard Rock Stadium: “We saw Rams quarterback Jared Goff walk towards the Dolphins bench, and he had about a minute or two long conversatoin with Tua and Ryan Fitzpatrick, the quarterback [Tagovailoa] is replacing. So if there’s any beef between them, it is now long gone. There’s still that father-son relationship. Again, I’m seeing that that about 100 feet to my right.”

Wyche also noted the Rams watched a lot of Alabama games to get a feel for Tagovailoa’s play style in addition to the Dolphins’ six games this season.

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what Tua Tagovailoa is going to do in his first start, and if you’re wondering what he’s going to look like as a player, I go back to what I saw at the University of Alabama, and the operative work is quick. You’re going to see somebody with very quick feet in his setup. You’re going to see somebody that’s going to quickly work through progressions, somebody with a quick release. Everything about him is quick. I think you’re going to see this offense operate at a brisk pace. I think they’ll get up on the line of scrimmage, see if they can’t get him into a quick rhythm early on in this game and the last thing you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa in his first game are three letters: RPO. Get used to it. You’re going to see a whole lot of it from Tua today.”

▪ NFL Network’s Kurt Warner: “For me, it’s not so much about the plays that he’s going to make. We’ve seen that numerous times at Alabama. He’s got a lot of success playing football, throwing the football. To me, it’s how he responds to the negative plays because that’s going to happen. This isn’t going to be perfect. This isn’t going to be Alabama where you go in and you’ve got the best players week in and week out. He’s got a challenge today because Aaron Donald and company, that back end of the Los Angeles Rams are going to be some bad boys. There will be some negative plays, throw an interception, [punter] Johnny Hekker pins you on the 1 yard line and you’ve got to come out of your own end zone. How are you going to respond to those thingsis really what being a quarterback in the National Football League is all about. How you handle that early will go a long way in generating that hope for us seeing who this kid is going to be.”

▪ Fox’s Michael Vick: “I think this decision was validated by the great play of Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, both good as advertised. ... He’s got an amazing deep ball. He can throw the football. He can run it. He can run RPOs. I’m a big fan of rookies learning on the job. And after watching Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco make the playoffs in their rookie years, I think the sky’s the limit for a rookie quarterback, so I hold him to a higher standard. It’s a high standard, but I think guys like Tua will be able to pull it off and be stars of the NFL.”

▪ Fox’s Colin Cowherd: “It’s a good week, actually, for Tua. The Rams are on a short week. They played Monday Night Football, traveled cross country for an early start. That’s a tough spot for the Rams. Whereas Tua gets two weeks with the first team in practice. They’re off a bye, Miami is. Here’s the thing: There’s a lot of questions. Why are you playing him when you’re on a winning streak? They’re playing Tua because they have to see if he can play. To Mike Vick’s point, Herbert and Burrow have been so good. They have Houston’s No. 1 pick, Miami does. They’re going to give him eight weeks. He doesn’t have to win today, but if he doesn’t show some magic, some pop, they’re going to go get another quarterback. We saw Arizona do that. Arizona did it, and it’s paying dividends. He’s got to show something in the first seven, eight starts.”

