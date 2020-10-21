Tua talks: Everything the Dolphins’ rookie quarterback said after being named starter

Brian Flores called Tua Tagovailoa like he does most Tuesdays, but this conversation was unlike any they have had before.

The Dolphins’ second-year coach, with general manager Chris Grier in the room, told Tagovailoa news that changed his life:

His days as a backup quarterback are over. It’s officially Tua Time.

“I was very excited,” Tagovailoa said of being named the Dolphins’ starter in Week 8. “That’s news that I think that anyone wanted to hear, being named the starter at any position.

“At the same time I also felt for [Ryan Fitzpatrick] as well,” he continued. “Me and Fitz had a conversation, just about all of this. Like I’ve continued to say, although it kind of hurts me in a way to see Fitz hurt, I’m very, very lucky to have someone like Fitz in my corner, regardless of the situation we’re in right now. It’s like a father and son thing.”

Was he caught off guard by the news — particularly since the Dolphins had won three of four games in convincing fashion?

“You never know when your opportunity is given,” Tagovailoa continued. “You need to be ready every time. Opportunities come when they come and you have to take them and run with them.

“I told my parents that I got a call from coach Flo and the GM was in the same room and they told me I was going to be the starter. They were excited. They didn’t believe me for a little bit. I think my dad joked, ‘After two throws?’”

Tagovailoa said his mother Diane was particularly emotional, given the roller coaster she has been through during the past year.

She watched as her son played at the top of his game as a junior at Alabama only to suffer a catastrophic hip injury that some thought might threaten his career. And she has watched as he has rehabbed, was drafted and now will start in an NFL game.

“It’s definitely been a journey,” Tagovailoa said. “I definitely think of that injury, when I got hurt, and the process leading up to being able to walk, being able to do football drills, do things in general. I definitely do reflect on that process that I went through. I’m definitely blessed to still be here and be able to play the game I grew up dreaming I’d play.”

As for Tagovailoa’s goals for 2020:

“Whatever I can do to help this team become successful. Everyone knows Fitz has done a tremendous job. I feel like I’m definitely lucky, blessed to be in the situation I’m in with him. [And] having the mind of [offensive coordinator] Chan [Gailey], him helping put me in the offense, in a good situation. That’s what’s going to be important the next couple of weeks and the entire season.”

▪ Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who also spoke Wednesday, said the team is “all excited, ready to go. We believe in Tua. He can get the job done.”

Baker added: “He’s a smart, collected young man. He’s very smart, he’s very calm. He’s definitely going to be a future great player in this league. We’re all excited. We all know what he can do.”

