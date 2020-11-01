The Dolphins’ defense proves playoffs worthy, carries Tua to win in ragged first NFL start

The Dolphins won Sunday, but it wasn’t because of Tua Tagovailoa and their offense.

Rather, for long stretches, it was in spite of them.

The Dolphins turned four first-half turnovers into 21 points and Jakeem Grant returned a punt for a touchdown to key Miami’s 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Hats off to the defense and the special teams.

They were playoff caliber.

They got timely plays from everyone.

As for the offense?

Yikes.

They had 145 yards on 48 plays, eight first downs and converted just 3 of 12 third downs. Miami controlled the ball for less than 24 minutes.

To put it bluntly, it’s not clear that Chan Gailey had a great idea how to use Tagovailoa, who went 12 of 22 for 93 yards and a touchdown.

There was a weird obsession with Wildcat plays.

Tagovailoa had few throws beyond 10 yards.

The running game didn’t help. There were few limited running lanes opened up by the offensive line.

And the receivers did the rookie quarterback no favors. The Dolphins had a ton of dropped passes — including two by Preston Williams in three plays.

And yet, they won comfortably for the fourth time in five weeks.

Big plays at big moments were the difference.

The Rams out-gained the Dolphins 224-54 in the first half, had 17 first downs and controlled the ball for nearly 21 minutes.

And they went to the break down 28-10.

Why?

The Dolphins’ pass rush made Jared Goff forget how to play football.

Goff turned the ball over on four of Los Angeles’ 10 first-half possessions. The Dolphins turned three of them into three touchdowns, including a 78-yard scoop and score by Andrew Van Ginkel.

Their two touchdown drives were a combined 34 yards.

But it didn’t matter. Not with Jakeem Grant returning a punt 88 yards for a score. Not with two sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries by the defense.

Tagovailoa threw his first career touchdown pass — a three-yard dart to DeVante Parker — on the last play of the first quarter. He was on the field for just five more snaps the rest of the half. The Dolphins scored 28 first-half points on just 54 yards.

It was all they would need.

The Dolphins improved to 4-3 on the year. The Rams dropped to 5-3.