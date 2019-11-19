Dolphins cut running back Mark Walton after yet another run-in with police

Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton (22) runs the ball in the fourth quarter as Washington Redskins Landon Collins defends at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, October, 13, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins cut Mark Walton Tuesday, saying the troubled running back had had yet another incident involving the police.

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier. “We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The exact nature of Walton’s latest police matter was not immediately known. Walton was arrested in Miami three times last offseason on a variety of charges, including weapons, drugs and battery.

While Walton resolved all of those legal issues without additional jail time, the NFL suspended him four games for violating its player conduct and drug policies. He had served two games of that suspension when the latest incident occurred.

Before Tuesday’s news, Walton’s career had been trending up. He was back in the good graces of professional football and had won the Dolphins’ starting running back job.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.