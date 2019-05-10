Mark Walton, with three criminal cases pending, gets a tryout with the Miami Dolphins

Bengals running back Mark Walton snatches phone from neighbor’s hand Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019.

Former University of Miami running back Mark Walton, cut by the Bengals in April his third arrest in less than three months, might get a second chance at pro football.

Walton was among the players trying out for the Dolphins during Friday’s rookie minicamp.

Walton’s status in the league is limbo after Miami-Dade cops arrested him on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving. That was the carnage from Walton’s high-speed car chase with cops on the night of March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

Walton ran after police pulled him over — and even shrugged off a blast from a Taser — leaving behind a BMW containing 14 grams of marijuana, a 9mm carbine rifle and several fully loaded clips, according to police reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Three weeks later, authorities formally charged Walton. A few days later, the Bengals cut the former Miami Booker T. Washington High and UM standout.

“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said at the time. “For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

The organization’s patience was up. Walton was in February on a charge of misdemeanor battery after police said he got into an argument with a couple at his Brickell condo. He is also awaiting trial on a January misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest.

Walton, a fourth-round pick in 2018 by Cincinnati, rushed for just 34 yards on 14 carries as a rookie, appearing in 14 games.

He topped 1,100 yards as a sophomore at UM, but went pro after an injury-shortened junior season.





Should the Dolphins sign Walton, he would presumably be subject to punishment by the league.