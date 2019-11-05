Here’s what Dolphins want to learn at running back with Drake traded and Walton suspended

Even without an injury, the Miami Dolphins — in eight days — have managed to lose their starting running back (to a four-game suspension) and the running back who had the fourth-highest per-carry average in franchise history before being jettisoned to Arizona.

But here’s the upshot of Mark Walton’s suspension and Kenyan Drake’s trade to the Cardinals: Beginning Sunday at Indianapolis, the Dolphins will be able to get a better read on whether Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird and possibly Myles Gaskin are worth keeping when Miami exits the rebuild. The Dolphins also might bring in another running back in the coming days.

Ballage’s second season has been largely a disaster; he dropped three passes — including one that led to an interception — and lost his starting job after two games in which he had more carries (nine) than yards rushing (five).

But the Dolphins aren’t ready to make any definitive conclusions on Ballage, who averaged 5.3 per carry on 36 carries as a rookie, an average boosted by his 75-yard touchdown run against Minnesota.

Ballage “will have a great opportunity with an increased role with Mark not being there,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said. “We have confidence he’s going to make the most out of his opportunity. Hopefully the hard work will result in him being the player he wants to be.”

Ballage is averaging a meager 2.0 yards per carry — 35 rushes for 70 yards — but running backs coach Eric Studesville said that’s misleading because he has been used on the goal-line (he has two rushing touchdowns) and is four for four on 3rd and 1 conversion attempts. He has almost as many dropped passes (three) as receptions (four, for 40 yards).

Ballage’s sophomore struggles “hasn’t shaken my belief in Kalen,” Studesville said. “I still have tremendous confidence in him based on a lot of what I see every day from him - how he prepares, his football intelligence. He’s a big physical presence, smart in protection. He can do everything we need him to do.”

Laird, the undrafted rookie from California, impressed in preseason (25 carries for 114 yards, 4.6 per carry) but hasn’t received a carry in the regular-season, though he has become a staple on special teams. He’s positioned to get offensive snaps against the Colts.

As runner, “he’s really disciplined and decisive on what he sees,” Studesville said.

Gaskin, a rookie seventh-round pick, hasn’t been on the active roster, let alone appeared in a game, but Studesville said he remains high on a player who rushed for 5,323 yards and 57 touchdowns, while averaging 5.6 per carry, in four years at Washington.

“Myles as a runner is shifty,” Studesville said. “He’s got a little change of direction, quick footed, hard to hit. Has got great eyes and can find run lanes and open spaces. There has been a growth in him in the first eight weeks. It’s a matter of time before we see him in a game.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins were encouraged by rookie fullback Chandler Cox’s play in his most extensive offensive work Sunday.

“He did well,” Studesville said of Cox’s 12 offensive snaps against the Jets. “Chandler will go in and attack guys. That’s part of the job description for that position, which is why a lot of people don’t like that job description. He brings great energy to it.”

Studesville wasn’t interested in discussing what-might-have-been with Drake, who produced 162 yards from scrimmage in his first game for Arizona.

Asked if the Dolphins could have done things differently with Drake, Studesville said: “I don’t worry about those things” — while emphasizing that every decision made was done with the belief that it would give the Dolphins the best chance to win.

“I loved being around Kenyan,” Studesville added. “I liked coaching him. After he left, I wished him well. I’m still cheering for him. I watched the game [against San Francisco] the other night and was excited for his performance. No ill will on anything from my end.”

Walton, who is averaging 3.8 per carry, is eligible to return from his suspension on Dec. 8 at the Jets.