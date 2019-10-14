With three injuries in four years, it’s fair to ask: Are Howard’s knees a liability?

SHARE COPY LINK

Xavien Howard has now missed games due to knee injuries in three of his four NFL seasons.

He has reportedly had both knees scoped.

And his most recent issue was significant enough to keep him out of the Redskins game, despite having a bye week to rest up.

So it’s fair to ask: Does Howard have chronic knee issues?

“I’m not concerned about Xavien from that standpoint,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday. “Just couldn’t go, tried all week, just wasn’t ready to go. He’s working his way back. He’s obviously in there today working to do everything to get back out on the field and hopefully we see him this week for practice and hopefully in the game next week.”

The Dolphins are sure hoping Flores is right. They just gave Howard a record-breaking five-year, $75.3 million contract in the offseason.

With Howard out, the Dolphins’ cornerbacks struggled to cover rookie receiver Terry McLaurin, who had 100 receiving yards on four catches and scored both of Washington’s touchdowns Sunday.

Eric Rowe, the Dolphins’ other starting corner, played every snap Sunday, while Ken Webster was on the field for 44 of Miami’s 59 defensive plays, Jomal Wiltz for 33, Nik Needham for 29 and Chris Lammons for 14.

▪ Dolphins defensive end Avery Moss, who left the locker room on crutches with his right foot in a walking boot, could be out for a while.

“It’s still early,” Moss said. “I mean it’s Monday. We’ve got the rest of the week to go through the progression. The treatment. The rehab. So it’s still so early. It’s hard to say. Long-term. Short-term. If you ask him he’ll tell you he’ll be back tomorrow.”

▪ Flores confirmed that part of the reason Mark Walton was not on the field for Miami’s failed two-point conversion attempt, in which he would have been the targeted receiver, was Walton was banged up.

“We didn’t score, so it wasn’t executed very well,” Flores said. “A lot of things could have gone a lot better. We’ve got to make a good throw and a good catch. That’s where it really starts. If we don’t get that, then the rest really doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I think it looked a little bit better watching it ... we might have had a little bit better a shot watching it last night. But at the end of the day, we didn’t execute, we didn’t get it done, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”