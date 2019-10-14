Flores has avoided being part of Dolphins tanking. This decision would change that | Opinion

SHARE COPY LINK

One of the intriguing aspects of this Miami Dolphins season is watching how one side of the organization has successfully authored a full blown tank job while the other side has denied and indeed displayed indignation at the idea the team is tanking.

It’s true.

The Miami personnel department has fully tanked this season. The roster that was 7-9 last year was demolished and, here’s the tank part, no equivalent or superior replacements were brought in to keep up or improve the team. And this was done with under-performing players and quality players alike. This was done with older and younger players alike.

A full tank job.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The coaching staff and players in the locker room, meanwhile, have not been openly tanking on any level that I know of. Coaches have generally done all they could to squeeze a win out of the team. Players have done all they knew to get a W. Both have failed. But the effort has been beyond reproach.

So not tanking.

And then Sunday happened.

Starting quarterback Josh Rosen played poorly against the Washington Redskins. He completed 15 of 25 passes for a meager 85 yards. He threw two interceptions. He didn’t move the team. And he was benched to start the fourth quarter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped in and it was a completely different game. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 132 yards. He threw a touchdown pass and got the team in the end zone another time. His quarterback rating was 106.7. But most importantly, he brought a palpable spark to the entire team.

It felt different with Fitzpatrick in the game.

But afterward coach Brian Flores announced Rosen will remain the Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

“Josh is the starter, I would say,” Flores said. ““I think we know Fitz was ready to go in today. I think he played well. I think everyone could see that. We need players who are ready to go in and play; but as far as starting, not starting – I think today, it was just a move we felt like we needed to make.

“It’s no different than if a back’s not going, we put another back in or if a receiver is not going, we put another receiver in. I know it’s the position and I understand that, but I think we’ll – Josh will continue to be the starter.”

And here’s my question: Why?

Because based on what I saw Sunday, Fitzpatrick is the better guy right now. He played better. He affected the atmosphere of the entire stadium. And Fitzpatrick was right when he said this:

“Guys played hard for me.”

Guys that hadn’t been making plays earlier were inspired by Fitzpatrick and made plays.

“I think Fitz did a good job coming in and doing what he did,” tackle Jesse Davis said. “It was encouraging for us to move the ball and get the ball around to everybody.”

So now with an obvious difference in play by his two quarterbacks and the obvious electricity Fitzpatrick brought, Flores is going back to Rosen?

Again, why?

Is it because Rosen has a long history as Miami’s proven starter and deserves leeway? No, that’s not it. So, why?

I think we all know why. Because the Dolphins as an organization are invested in evaluating Rosen as much as possible for the future. And if that means Rosen remains the starter and Fitzpatrick goes back to the bench, I guess that’s what they’re going to do.

And that would make clear the priority of the organization, including the Flores, is that evaluation for the future at the expense of possibly winning a game or two now.

You know what that is? Tanking.

This is a coaching staff decision. The same people that have insisted they are about doing what is best for the team day to day, moment to moment, would obviously mostly be considering the future if Rosen goes back to his starting job after Sunday.

It surely is not because Rosen is the better player.

Because he wasn’t the better quarterback Sunday. His season-long statistics are not as good as Fitzpatrick’s. There is no tangible reason to stick with Rosen other than, well, the team is tanking and it needs an evaluation on him for 2020.

That puts Flores and his coaching staff in a bind. Because, remember, he has gone to great pains to insist there is no tanking and even talking about the subject is distasteful.

Except starting Josh Rosen against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday while putting Ryan Fitzpatrick back on the bench is tanking. It’s sitting the guy playing better in favor of the guy you care more about for the future.

Tanking.

So let me tell you what I believe will happen now that this piece has been published: Flores this week will be presented with the facts I just laid out and he’s going to have to make a choice:

He can escape the idea he’s part of the tank job by naming Fitzpatrick the starter for the Buffalo game. Or he can announce some sort of “competition” between Rosen and Fitzpatrick during practice during the week, with the winner starting at Buffalo next Sunday.

Those are his only two options to avoid looking as if he’s tanking and even the second choice will seem dubious if Rosen somehow still emerges from the competition as the starter.

Remember: Flores explained Fitzpatrick’s benching after two games in favor of Rosen as getting the better player in the lineup. Now the tables have turned and Fitzpatrick seems to be the better player again.

So Flores is either going to be consistent and play the guy that gives the Dolphins the better chance to win at Buffalo. Or he’s going to go along with the tank job.