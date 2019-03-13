Miami Dolphins

NFL free agency live blog: Follow all the moves the Miami Dolphins are making on this day

March 13, 2019 10:52 AM

Brian Flores on helping the Miami Dolphin’s win: ‘There’s definitely bumps in the road’

Brian Flores on helping the Miami Dolphin's win: 'There's definitely bumps in the road'
Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about his plan to help the team win games during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.
UPDATE 10:50 a.m.: The negotiation period heading into free agency this year has been just about as busy as any in recent memory. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to trade Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders. On Tuesday, the New York Giants agreed to send Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Brrowns. And shortly after midnight, former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell agreed to sign with the New York Jets.

And that’s not even mentioning former Miami Dolphins’ moves to sign former New England Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen and former Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe.

The Dolphins might not be overhauled this offseason in the same way some other contenders might, but Miami is on the brink of making some major changes on the fringes at 4 p.m. when teams can begin signing free agents.

Throughout the day, the Dolphins will make their signings of Allen and Rowe official, and officially watch tackle Ja’Wuan James sign with the Denver Broncos, outside linebacker Cameron Wake sign with the Tennessee Titans, running back Frank Gore sign with the Buffalo Bills and running back Brandon Bolden sign with New England.

Miami’s new approach to team building will take center stage through the next few weeks as general manager Chris Grier and a new-look front office try to reshape the organization.

The biggest questions moving forward: What’s next for Ryan Tannehill? And what’s next for the Dolphins at quarterback? Beginning Wednesday, Miami can officially start moving in a new direction with Grier and new coach Brian Flores in full command of the organization.

