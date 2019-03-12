Miami Northwestern’s Teddy Bridgewater makes his free-agent decision

Teddy Bridgewater plans to re-sign with the Saints, NFL Network first reported, eliminating another potential free-agent quarterback target for the Dolphins.

However, a source tells the Miami Herald that the Dolphins were not serious bidders for the South Florida native.

Rather, their focus appears to be on Bills-turned-Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who will become a free agent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Bridgewater would have been a fan favorite in Miami.

But instead he will remain in New Orleans backing up Drew Brees.

Bridgewater, a Miami Northwestern product who played collegiately at Louisville, has thrown just 25 passes since the 2015 season.

During the 2016 training camp, Bridgewater suffered a garish knee injury on a non-contact incident, tearing his ACL and disclocating his knee joint. He missed all of the 2016 and most of 2017.

His career got back on track in the 2018 preseason, performing well for the Jets, who traded him to New Orleans, where he barely saw the field.

But Bridgewater is by all accounts fully healthy now and would have been one of the most coveted quarterbacks if he reached the open market.

Instead, he decided to remain with Sean Payton and the Saints.