Teddy Bridgewater Watch! Dolphins try to lock down veteran quarterback

Ready for Teddy?

Bridgewater, that is.

The quarterback from Miami Northwestern could be coming home.

Bridgewater, who was reportedly set to re-sign with the Saints, pulled a stunning about-face Wednesday, not only talking to the Dolphins about a contract, but visiting the team’s training complex in Davie, the Boston Globe first reported.

A league source says that QB Teddy Bridgewater is visiting the Dolphins at their training facility this afternoon. Reports of him signing with the Saints yesterday were premature — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 13, 2019

News of this discreet rendezvous came within the first hour of the league new year, as deals negotiated in the past days and weeks became official.

But the Dolphins had work to do. Their quarterback situation remained fluid.

Ryan Tannehill, he of the $26.6 million cap figure, was expected to be cut. But he remained on the roster as of 5 p.m. (Same for defensive end Robert Quinn.)

That might be because the Dolphins still had hopes to trade him.

Or, it might be because they need any starting quarterback, after Tyrod Taylor agreed to a deal with the Chargers.

That turned the available veteran quarterback pool into a puddle.

Bridgewater, a first-round pick by the Vikings out of Louisville, has not been a full-time starting quarterback since 2015.

He suffered a gruesome knee injury during the 2016 training camp, missing all of that season and most of the next.

But after a strong preseason with the Jets in 2018, he was traded to the Saints, who viewed him as the heir apparent to Drew Brees.

But the Dolphins can offer him a starting job now, and, according to ESPN, would sign with Miami if Chris Grier and Brian Flores upped their offer just a little.

This is a developing story. Please check back often for updates.