The Miami Dolphins are not expected to tender an offer to this former third-round pick

The Dolphins hoped receiver Leonte Carroo would be the big-play playmaker he showed in catching 29 touchdowns in four seasons at Rutgers.

But despite occasional flashes, it never quite came together for Carroo, and the Dolphins are not intending to tender him a contract by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline for restricted free agents, according to a league source.

Carroo had 12 catches for 192 yards and one touchdown in 37 career games over three seasons.

He caught two passes for 94 yards last season, including a 74-yard touchdown from Ryan Tannehill in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dolphins traded their 2016 sixth-round pick, their 2017 third round pick, and their 2017 fourth round pick in order to draft Carroo 86th overall in the 2016 draft.

He was released by the Dolphins on Sept. 1 last year, immediately signed to the practice squad and then promoted to the active roster Oct. 24.

With the Dolphins retaining DeVante Parker, Miami appears set at receiver with Albert Wilson, Kenny Stills, Jakeem Grant, Parker and Brice Butler. Isaiah Ford remains on the roster as well.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Eagles inquired about trading for Stills, but the Dolphins weren’t interested.

THIS AND THAT

Parker was very pleased that the Dolphins retained him.

Parker on Wednesday tweeted: “Want to thank the Dolphins Org. Mr. [Stephen] Ross & especially GM Chris Grier, HC Brian Flores, [vice president/football administration] Brandon Shore, all Dolphins fans and my agent Jimmy Gould for believing in me, working together and allowing me to be a part of this New Dolphins Era!”

▪ The Dolphins had a discussion regarding Patriots free agent right tackle LaAdrian Waddle, but nothing substantive had materialized as of early afternoon Wednesday. Waddle had three starts for the Patriots last season.

Another option would be Ryan Schraeder, who started at least 10 games for the Falcons each of the past five seasons before reportedly being released on Wednesday.

▪ As it turns out, the Dolphins aren’t expected to tender any of their restricted free agents: Carroo, linebacker Mike Hull or guard/center Jake Brendel.

▪ Running back Brandon Bolden returned to New England on a two-year deal after spending one season with the Dolphins.

▪ Tyrod Taylor, who had been linked to the Dolphins, signed with the Chargers to back up Philip Rivers.

But Miami is making a late effort to persuade Teddy Bridgewater to sign with the Dolphins instead of returning to the Saints as a backup, per ESPN. Bridgewater is visiting with the Dolphins on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe.

Beyond Bridgewater, that leaves Sam Bradford, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Matt Cassel, Brock Osweiler, Colin Kaepernick, Geno Smith - and eventually, Blake Bortles - as top remaining options to replace Ryan Tannehill, who remained on Miami’s roster as of Wednesday afternoon.

▪ Cornerback Eric Rowe’s one-year deal with the Dolphins could be worth as much as $4.5 million if all incentives are met, according to a league source. But only $500,00 is guaranteed.