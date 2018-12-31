The Dolphins have fired their head coach, but they’re not the only team to do so today

The Miami Dolphins’ Adam Gase wasn’t the first NFL coach fired this season. He wasn’t the last either.

All told, eight coaches have been fired already this season, including six over the past two days. Here’s a rundown:

▪ Gase: Fired after three seasons with the Dolphins. He went 23-25 overall but just 13-19 during the past two seasons.

▪ Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati Bengals: Fired after 16 seasons with a 131-122-3 overall record in that span

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

▪ Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos: The one-time Dolphins defensive coordinator was fired after going 11-21 through two seasons in Denver.

▪ Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fired after posting a 19-29 mark in three seasons in Tampa Bay, including back-to-back 5-11 seasons.

▪ Steve Wilks, Arizona Cardinals: Went 3-13 in his only season as Arizona’s head coach.

▪ Todd Bowles, New York Jets: A one-time associate head coach with the Dolphins and the interim head coach in Miami to close out the 2011 season, Bowles lasted four seasons with the Jets. He went 24-40 in that span.

▪ Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns: Jackson was fired midway through his third season. He went 3-36-1.

▪ Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers: McCarthy was fired midway through his 13th season in Green Bay. He went 125-77-2 overall during his tenure.