Who could be the next Miami Dolphins head coach? Here are some options

With the news now official that the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase after three seasons, the search is on yet again to find the team’s next head coach.

Who could be the next person to lead the Dolphins? Here are some likely candidates:

▪ John Harbaugh: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross loves him, but he’s under contract for 2019 and the Ravens are set to discuss terms of an extension this week. But if he balks at Baltimore’s offer for an extension, the Ravens reportedly might be willing to part ways with him, in exchange for compensation. Harbaugh is 104-72 in 11 seasons as Baltimore’s coach, including a Super Bowl victory.

▪ Jim Harbaugh: The Michigan Wolverines and former 49ers coach will not be pursued by the Dolphins, Ross said last week. But what if the Jets pursue Harbaugh and he decides to go to the NFL? That could make Ross have a change of heart. Harbaugh is 38-14 at Michigan but coming off lopsided losses to Ohio State and Florida. He was 44-19-1 as San Francisco 49ers coach.

▪ Mike McCarthy: The former Green Bay coach, who was fired earlier this month, was 125-77-2 with a Super Bowl championship in 13 seasons with the Packers. Arizona and Cleveland, who have coaching openings, are reportedly interested.

▪ Josh McDaniels: The former Broncos coach accepted the Colts head job last year, then changed his mind and decided to remain New England’s offensive coordinator. He’s the most prominent among offensive coordinators mentioned as possibilities for head coaching jobs. Was 11-17 in 2009 and 2010 as Denver’s head coach. Will reportedly interview with Green Bay.

▪ Rex Ryan: Sources confirmed to the Herald that Ryan is interested in the job and has been calling assistant coaches from his past to gauge their interest in joining him on his staff if he does indeed get hired here.

▪ Brian Flores: Patriots defensive coordinator and has been with New England since 2004. Reportedly will interview with Green Bay.

▪ Jim Caldwell: The former Colts and Lions coach is 62-50 as an NFL coach but was fired a year ago by Detroit after consecutive 9-7 seasons.

▪ A college coach other than Harbaugh: Stanford’s David Shaw previously bypassed NFL overtures but remains an appealing candidate. So does Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, who has said he is happy with the Sooners.