Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase fired, per report

By Jordan McPherson

December 31, 2018 10:01 AM

The Adam Gase era of Miami Dolphins football is over.

Multiple outlets, including the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, reported Monday morning that Gase has been fired after three years. Darlington said Gase was about to meet with his staff and players.

Gase went 23-25 in his three seasons with the Dolphins, but just 13-19 after a 10-6 opening season that resulted in a playoff berth.

