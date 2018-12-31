Miami Dolphins

These former Dolphins ousted by Gase take a victory lap on social media after his firing

By Jordan McPherson

December 31, 2018 01:02 PM

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry watches the final moments of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Adam Gase is out as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach after three years at the helm.

And boy, did a pair of former Dolphins players make their thoughts known about the news.

The comments — primarily in emoji form — from former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, now with the Browns, and former defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, now with the Buffalo Bills, say it all.

Both left Miami on less-than-ideal terms.

Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason for a pair of draft picks after the team could not agree to terms with Landry on a contract extension. Landry, who caught 400 passes in his four years with the Dolphins to open his NFL career, finished with 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the Browns.

The Dolphins cut Phillips on Oct. 2 over disagreements he had with the coaching staff. The Bills signed him shortly afterward and he played the final 12 games of the year in Buffalo, recording 19 tackles and defending three passes.

Jordan McPherson

Jordan McPherson is a high school and general assignment sports reporter for the Miami Herald. He attended the University of Florida and covered the Gators athletic program for five years before joining the Herald staff in December 2017.

