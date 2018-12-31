These former Dolphins ousted by Gase take a victory lap on social media after his firing

Adam Gase is out as the Miami Dolphins’ head coach after three years at the helm.

And boy, did a pair of former Dolphins players make their thoughts known about the news.

The comments — primarily in emoji form — from former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry, now with the Browns, and former defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, now with the Buffalo Bills, say it all.

— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 31, 2018

YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) December 31, 2018

Both left Miami on less-than-ideal terms.

Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns in the offseason for a pair of draft picks after the team could not agree to terms with Landry on a contract extension. Landry, who caught 400 passes in his four years with the Dolphins to open his NFL career, finished with 81 catches for 976 yards and four touchdowns in his first year with the Browns.

The Dolphins cut Phillips on Oct. 2 over disagreements he had with the coaching staff. The Bills signed him shortly afterward and he played the final 12 games of the year in Buffalo, recording 19 tackles and defending three passes.