Miami Dolphins cut defensive tackle over disagreements

The Miami Dolphins have cut Jordan Phillips, per a league source, ending four seasons in which the supremely talented but inconsistent defensive tackle frustrated coaches — and vice versa.

Phillips, a second-round draft pick in 2015, was cut following a game in which his playing time was limited to 25 snaps.

That was eye-opening, considering Phillips was considered a starter when training camp opened in July and it happened during a game in which the New England Patriots ran the ball seemingly at will against the Dolphins during their 38-7 beating of Miami.

Phillips played only 25 plays against the Patriots. That was the fewest of any of Miami’s defensive tackles.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Davon Godchaux, by comparison, led the defensive tackles with 57 snaps, while Akeem Spence had 55 and Vincent Taylor had 27.

All this while the Patriots rushed for 175 yards on 40 attempts.

That obviously upset Phillips, who was seen on the Miami sideline bitterly complaining about, well, something. The outburst was caught on television.

The Dolphins talked to Phillips about the issue after the game and that meeting did not go well, according to a source. Phillips was clearly not happy with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in particular and the Dolphins in general.





“No longer a Miami Dolphin,” Phillips said on social media after news of his release broke “good luck to my brothers on the team I’ll miss ya’ll, but I couldn’t be happier to be out of there.”

Good scoop by @ArmandoSalguero that Dolphins are releasing Jordan Phillips. The DT pretty much confirms it on his Instagram page. Ugly ending. pic.twitter.com/V5tD6RUjbM — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 2, 2018

So the decision has been made to move on from a player who has had some shining moments during his time with Miami but has also been hounded by terrible inconsistencies in performances and motivation.

SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins' Jordan Phillips talks about his contract year with the media after attending training camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Nova Southeastern University in Davie on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

It was obvious Phillips didn’t take to Kocurek and the feeling was mutual. Phillips started 22 of 29 games in 2016-17 under former defensive lTerrell Williams but this year under Kocurek did not start any of Miami’s four games.

When asked about the Phillips outburst Monday, coach Adam Gase left no space between himself and Kocurek, who determines the playing time of defensive linemen.

“Well there’s a reason why we’re doing that,” Gase said. “There’s a reason why we’re subbing the way we’re subbing against that team. It’s not a secret why we’re doing it.

“Whatever Kris Kocurek wants the d-linemen to do, that’s what we’re doing.”



