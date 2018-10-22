Dolphins are running out of receivers. More bad injury news for Miami.

NFL life comes at you fast.

Just ask DeVante Parker, who in the span of 24 hours went from an apparent healthy scratch to a likely starter.

Injuries crushed the strength of the Dolphins’ offense, with both Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills unable to finish the game.

The Dolphins spent Monday trying to determine the severity of Wilson’s hip injury, but there’s basically no chance he plays Thursday in Houston.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on WSVN-7 late Sunday that Wilson will miss “significant time,” at least a couple of weeks. NFL Network reported Monday afternoon that Wilson will visit a hip specialist to determine a recovery plan and establish a timeline for return, but he could miss the rest of the season.

Wilson on Monday posted a picture of what appeared to be the moment he hurt his hip — during a tackle by Teez Tabor — with the caption “back soon.”

And things look dicey for Stills, too.

He hurt his groin late in Sunday’s loss to the Lions, and his availability this week is in doubt. Stills is undergoing further tests to determine how badly he is hurt, but the fact that he hobbled off the field and did not return Sunday was a terrible sign.

That would leave the Dolphins with just three receivers:

Danny Amendola, Jakeem Grant and Parker.

So the chance the Dolphins move on from Parker in the next couple days — even after his agent’s paint-peeling rant against Adam Gase on Sunday — has probably gone from slim to none.

Gase has not spoken to reporters since agent James Gould said that “something smells in Miami” after Gase suggested Parker’s quadriceps injury was a reason he didn’t play.

“I am responding that he is not telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win,” Gould said in a written statement. “He continues attacking the health of my client and this is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence. They averaged only 6.1 yards per pass catch [Sunday]. They needed Parker who is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warm ups [Sunday] morning.”