Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to miss ‘significant time’ with hip injury

The agent for Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson said Sunday night that Wilson’s hip injury will cause him to miss “significant time.”
Agent Drew Rosenhaus, appearing in his weekly Sports Xtra segment with WSVN-Fox 7’s Steve Shapiro, said of the injury: “Unfortunately it looks significant. The best case scenario is that he would miss a few weeks. The worst case scenario is he could possibly miss the rest of the season. I’m sure the Dolphins will make that determination in the next few days. But certainly he’s not going to be available in the immediate future.”
Wilson injured his hip while being tackled by Teez Tabor in the first half against Detroit on Sunday and did not return. Wilson was scheduled for an MRI, the results of which were not made available late Sunday.
Losing Wilson would be significant; he has 26 catches for 391 yards and four touchdowns in seven games and led the league in yards-after-catch entering the Detroit game.
One touchdown reception in the Oakland game and two in the Chicago game were critical in the Dolphins rallying from deficits to win both of those games.
He also threw a 52-yard touchdown pass in that Raiders game, the first passing attempt in his five-year NFL career.
Meanwhile, Kenny Stills hobbled off in the fourth quarter Sunday, leaving the Dolphins with just two healthy receivers – Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant. Running back Kenyan Drake was needed as a slot receiver on the Dolphins’ final drive.
Though DeVante Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, ripped coach Adam Gase in the wake of Parker being inactive for Sunday’s game, the Dolphins late Sunday afternoon were leaning against making a rash decision on Parker. They know they need him on Thursday, barring a change of heart.
The Dolphins also have three receivers on their practice squad – Leonte Carroo, who spent the previous two years on Miami’s roster; Isaiah Ford, the team’s seventh-round draft pick in 2017 and Malcolm Lewis, the former Miami Hurricanes standout.
The Dolphins have been snake-bitten by injuries all season. They’ve already lost, for the season, their new four-time Pro Bowl guard (Josh Sitton), their new starting center (Daniel Kilgore), their projected starting tight end (MarQueis Gray), the defensive lineman considered their best run stuffer (William Hayes) and No. 4 linebacker Chase Allen.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to miss a third game in a row on Thursday against Houston with a shoulder injury, and defensive ends Cam Wake and Andre Branch, safety Reshad Jones, Parker and cornerback Bobby McCain also missed multiple weeks with injuries earlier in the season.
Defensive end Charles Harris remains out with a calf injury sustained on the final play of Friday practice nine days ago, while defensive end Jonathan Woodard remains in concussion protocol.
Center Jake Brendel and linebacker Mike Hull are sidelined the first eight weeks of the season with injuries and tight end AJ Derby has missed significant time because of a foot injury.
Even one short-term absence, a concussion sustained by left tackle Laremy Tunsil, led to the team unraveling in the second half of a loss at Cincinnati.
Twitter: @flasportsbuzz
