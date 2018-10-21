‘Something smells in Miami.’ DeVante Parker’s agent calls Dolphins coach incompetent

The Miami Dolphins on Sunday lost their defensive identity, their best player on offense and their place atop the AFC East.
But roughly an hour after the Dolphins fell to the Lions 32-21, things truly took a turn.
James Gould, the agent for oft-injured receiver DeVante Parker, ripped Dolphins coach Adam Gase in a way you rarely hear on the record.
Parker was inactive for the fifth time in seven games this year, and Gase told reporters that Parker, who has been dealing with a strained quad, “is not completely healthy yet.”
That incensed Gould, who released a blistering statement to reporters Sunday evening:
“I am responding that he is not telling the truth and his decision was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win,” Gould wrote. “He continues attacking the health of my client and this is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only real question that should be asked is how does Coach Gase justify his own incompetence. They averaged only 6.1 yards per pass catch (Sunday). They needed Parker who is completely healthy and was in full participation all week and in warm ups this morning.
“Something smells in Miami.”
Gould later told the Miami Herald that he is not requesting the Dolphins trade or release Parker, whom the Dolphins would be open to moving at the right price.
Parker left the Dolphins’ locker room before reporters were allowed in after Sunday’s loss.
Gould, in an interview with the Herald, went a step further, saying:
“I’m sick to my stomach. I’m tired of watching coach Gase make these decisions This was third game DeVante should have played and didn’t. Coach Gase should have made himself inactive. He has taken advantage of a great young man, a terrifically gifted football player with God-given talent and made him a scapegoat.”
The Dolphins had no immediately reaction to Gould’s remarks. However, the sense based on conversations with people within the organization is that the team will not make a rash decision and hurt their team out of pique.
This latest drama could not have come at a worse time for Miami, which plays in Houston Thursday.
Injuries crushed the position group Sunday, with Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills both leaving the game and not returning.
Wilson’s injury seems the most serious. He hurt his hip while being tackled by Teez Tabor in the first half Sunday and did not return. Wilson was scheduled for an MRI, the results of which were not made available late Sunday.
Wilson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-7 after the game that he is not optimistic about client’s injury, saying “unfortunately it looks like Albert Wilson’s brilliant season is on hold right now.”
Wilson was a rising star in Miami, and was one of the league’s best in yards after the catch.
His injury left teammate Jakeem Grant shaken after the game.
“He’s a tough guy,” Grant said. “Whenever he didn’t get back up I knew that he wasn’t going to come back. I wanted to go out there and play for him, do whatever I can to bring whatever energy he brings.”
Then there’s Stills, who appeared to get hurt twice Sunday — once when he crashed into a security guard on a five-yard touchdown catch, and then late when he hobbled off the field.
That left just Grant and Danny Amendola as the Dolphins’ only two active receivers as Brock Osweiler tried to engineer a late comeback.
And Amendola is not 100 percent healthy, either. As he sat in his locker after the game Sunday, he had a large icepack on his shoulder. There’s more: Tight end Mike Gesicki missed time as doctors evaluated him for a concussion, but ultimately returned to the game.
Things got so dire for the Dolphins on offense that they had running back Kenyan Drake play almost exclusively in the slot late.
“We were just kind of drawing up plays in the sand just because we only had two receivers up. I had to go in the slot and make do,” said Drake, who had a 54-yard touchdown run Sunday. “The mentality of this team is next man up even if it’s out of position.”
That was the case at quarterback, where Osweiler put together a second-straight solid start. Osweiler completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
And yet, it was not nearly enough because the defense got smoked. The Lions scored on all put two possessions and rushed for 248 yards Sunday. Kerryon Johnson had 158 on 19 carries.
As a result, the Dolphins (4-3) lost their third game in four weeks and now trail the Patriots in the AFC East for the first time in 2018.
“We couldn’t stop them,” Gase said. “That’s just what it was.”
