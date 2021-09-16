Podcast: More info on the Hard Rock Stadium cat, and thoughts on Heat’s latest addition

The NBA offseason will soon come to a close and training camps around the league will open on Sept. 28. But there will be more than enough time to talk Miami Heat before the regular season begins in October.

So on this week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast, David Wilson and Anthony Chiang, the Miami Herald’s Heat beat writer, instead began with the South Florida sports story of the week: The stray cat that survived a fall from the upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes’ win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday.

Wilson was at the stadium for it all and Chiang had some questions for him on how it all unfolded. (Read Wilson’s story on the cat here.)

But once they were done talking about the cat, Chiang and Wilson discussed recent Heat headlines.

They shared their thoughts on the Heat’s latest two-way signing of Caleb Martin and why Martin fits the team’s plan for this upcoming season. Chiang also explained why the Heat is not signing a 15th player to a standard contract to begin the season, before they closed with a look back at Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame weekend.

As always, please continue to rate, review and subscribe. Thanks for listening.