Miami Heat adds veteran Charlotte Hornets player on two-way deal

In a departure from past years, the Miami Heat will go to training without any roster spot realistically available, barring a trade.

According to a source, the Heat on Tuesday gave its second two-way contract to veteran former Charlotte Hornets small forward Caleb Martin, who has averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists and 16 minutes per game in 71 NBA games - including four starts - for the Hornets over the past two seasons.

Martin isn’t a particularly skilled three-point shooter; he shot 31.5 percent in his career (51 for 162). What’s odd, though, is that he shot threes exceptionally well in his first season (20 for 37/54.1 percent) but plunged to 21 for 125 last season (24.8 percent). He was a 35.9 percent three-point shooter in college.

Martin went undrafted in 2019 out of Nevada, where he was named Mountain West Player of the Year as a junior. He began his college career at North Carolina State.

With the Hornets, he joined his brother Cody, who was selected by Charlotte in the second round of the 2019 draft. The Hornets released Caleb Martin last month.

Martin joins Kansas rookie guard Marcus Garrett as the two Heat players with two-way contracts. Teams can carry two players on two-way deals, and those players can appear in a maximum of 50 games this season. Garrett is a former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year with a developing offensive game.

In past years, the Heat allowed several players to compete for a two-way deal in training camp, but that won’t be the case this year.

The Heat now has filled all of the maximum 20 roster spots permitted for training camp. The roster must be trimmed to 14 - plus the two two-way players - by the start of the regular season.

Four Heat players signed to Exhibit 10 deals -- D.J. Stewart, Javonte Smart, Dru Smith and Micah Potter - likely will be used to stock the roster of the team’s G-League affiliate in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Heat has 14 players signed to standard contracts, one below the NBA limit, and it likely will remain that way well into the season. If the Heat signed a player to a standard contract, Miami would surpass the luxury tax threshold, which it prefers not to do unless it can add a difference-making 15th player.

The Heat stands less than $1 million under the $137 million tax line and a a bit over $6 million below the $143 million hard cap under which it must operate all season.

The 14 players signed to standard Heat contracts are Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Dwayne Dedmon, Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven.

Oladipo, healing from knee surgery, is expected to be available to play sometime between Christmas and late February.

The Heat begins training camp on Sept. 28 and opens preseason Oct. 4 against Atlanta.