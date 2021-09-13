It was Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame moment. But here’s why it also meant a lot to Pat Riley

While Chris Bosh gave his Hall of Fame induction speech Saturday night, Miami Heat president Pat Riley sat on stage just a few feet away as one of Bosh’s two presenters in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Riley, who helped convince Bosh to join the Heat as a free agent in 2010 and was also the team’s president during his time in Miami, seems like an obvious choice. Presenters have to already be members of the Hall of Fame to be eligible to take on that role, with Riley inducted as a coach in 2008 and Bosh’s other presenter Ray Allen inducted as a player in 2018.

But Riley, 76, wouldn’t have always been an easy choice for Bosh, 37.

Riley was at the center of a public disagreement between the Heat and Bosh when Bosh believed he was ready to resume his playing career to begin the 2016-17 season after battling a second life-threatening episode of blood clots, but the organization did not allow him to take that risk. The Heat eventually waived Bosh in July 2017 to clear his contract from its salary cap once his blood clot issues were ruled a career-ending illness by an NBA doctor.

“I don’t ever want to end my career of 50 years and have some issue with a player that if I see him somewhere I can’t go up and give him a hug,” Riley said to the Miami Herald before Saturday’s enshrinement ceremony. “Whether it was with Dwyane [Wade] or Chris or with Shaquille [O’Neal] or with [Alonzo Mourning] or with Magic [Johnson] or Patrick [Ewing].

“If something happens when one competitor like me and a competitor like Chris, and something comes in between us that you really can’t control, I’m just so glad that we’re on these kind of terms right now and I’m proud. I’m so proud that he asked me to walk him down the aisle to the Hall of Fame because it really is an honor to do that for this man.”

Riley said the 2016 disagreement “strained” his relationship with Bosh and it “really hurt me a lot.” But a 2017 meeting between the two in Malibu, California, helped repair things.

“I felt for him. I really felt for him,” Riley said. “... I just felt for a man who’s such a competitor to not be able to do what he wanted to do, what he loved to do. That was the hardest part for me, and I was in the middle of it being sort of the spokesperson for the team, but listening to the doctors and listening to Chris and going through it.

“I just remember once everything had pretty much run its course and Chris realized that it was in the best interest of his health and his family and his wife that he move on, he and I sat in Malibu on the beach drinking wine for three or four hours just talking about everything. We were able to heal some of what was going on between us.”

Fast forward to 2021 and Bosh didn’t just choose Riley as one of his Hall of Fame presenters. Bosh also had Riley write the foreword to his new book, “Letters to a Young Athlete.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

As part of the foreword, Riley wrote to Bosh: “In my 53 years of being involved with the NBA, this moment, of not knowing what your future would bring, was a true low point for me. There were many medical diagnoses of your condition, ranging from scary to terrifying. In this game, there are always basketball decisions and then there’s the point where basketball becomes secondary to a player’s health. Period.”

In six seasons with the Heat (2010-2016), Bosh won two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, appeared in four NBA Finals and was voted into six All-Star Games.

Bosh had his jersey retired by the Heat during the 2018-19 season. Bosh, Wade, O’Neal, Mourning, and Tim Hardaway are the five Heat players who have had their jerseys retired by the organization.

“Pat Riley, the conversations we’ve had and the person he has been to me in trying to figure out how to be a father, a husband, a man, a player, an elite athlete, a champion,” Bosh said to the Miami Herald earlier this month. “He has been phenomenal.”

It was Bosh’s Hall of Fame moment, but Saturday also meant a lot to Riley. The two hugged at the beginning of the induction speech when Bosh returned the 2006 championship ring that Riley gave him during their free-agent meeting in 2010.

“I feel great to be on great terms with all of these players that over the years that at one time there could have been some kind of an estrangement,” Riley said before the enshrinement ceremony. “But I think everybody is going to realize when I walk him up on that stage and he gives that speech, that Chris and I are on good terms. I see a happy man, now. I really do. He’s got a full life. He’s healthy and he has a great family. Now, what’s next for him is exciting him because it’s a great challenge in the next chapter of his life. Whatever it’s going to be. He can do whatever he wants to do in this game.”