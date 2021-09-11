‘This is my first catch’: Meet the Miami fans who used American flag to save falling cat

Craig and Kimberly Cromer, a pair of Miami season ticket holders, use an American flag to save a falling cat at Hard Rock Stadium. Victor Bermudez and Danny Rabinowitz of WQAM captured the rescue with videos on Twitter.

Craig Cromer is a facilities manager at the University of Miami and has had Miami Hurricanes season tickets with his wife, Kimberly Cromer, for about seven years and, at every game, they hang an American flag over the railing right in front of their seats.

Their rescue mission to catch a stray cat as it fell from the upper deck, Kimberly said, is “probably the strangest thing that’s happened.”

You would hope so.

. @CanesFootball fans are live savers! Literally! And @canesvoice can give play by play to just about anything.

pic.twitter.com/49RQwrhmWa — VICTOR BERMUDEZ (@vicbermudez) September 11, 2021

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

Midway through the first quarter, a murmur rose up from the student section at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami students, many attending their first ever home game, noticed a cat dangling from a the upper deck. The Cromers turned around and first thought it was a dog. Another fan nearby thought it was someone’s kid.

Once the Cromers realized what was happening, they sprung into action. Craig ripped his flag free from his zip-ties, and he and his wife stretched it out to create a landing pad for the terrified cat.

They stood there for about two or three minutes while, Craig estimated, while the cat peed on the fans below.

“It seemed like it took forever,” Craig said.

Eventually, the cat lost its grip and tumbled down toward the suite level. The Craigs’ flag did just enough to break the fall and let a group of students in the section below grab it as it fell to the ground.

The entire corner of the stadium in Miami Gardens, right by Miami’s tunnel, erupted into cheers as one student raised the cat into the air like it was Simba from “The Lion King.” Joe Zagacki, whose booth was situated right by the action, provided play-by-play for all of South Florida on WQAM.

“This,” Craig said, “is my first catch.”

The whereabouts of the cat, at this time, are not known.