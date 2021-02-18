Heat to make limited amount of tickets available to general public. Here’s what to know

With the Miami Heat increasing the amount of fans permitted to attend games at AmericanAirlines Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic to about 3,000, a limited number of individual game tickets will soon be made available to the general public.

A few hundred individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Saturday starting at noon on Heat.com for each of the final four home games before the All-Star break: Wednesday vs. Toronto Raptors, Feb. 26 vs. Utah Jazz, and Feb. 28 and March 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks. There is a four ticket per game purchase limit.

This is the first stretch of games this season that the Heat has made tickets available to the general public. About 1,500 fans were allowed to attend the Heat’s past six home games starting with a Jan. 28 matchup against the Los Angelis Clippers, but those tickets were only made available for season-ticket holders to purchase directly from the team.

Tickets for the upcoming stretch of Heat home games were still sold to season-ticket holders first, though. Those pre-sales were ongoing, as of Thursday night.

The Heat created a website, which went live in January, with details on the COVID-19 health and safety measures that are in place for games at AmericanAirlines Arena.

A few of those guidelines for Heat home games: COVID-19 sniffing dogs are being used to sniff fans, employees and others entering the arena. There’s a mandatory health screening questionnaire. Isolation rooms are available throughout the arena for those who become sick or don’t feel well during the game. All fans over the age of 2 must wear a mask completely covering their mouth and noise while inside the arena unless consuming a drink in designated areas where it’s permitted. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase, but may not be consumed in the arena bowl or concourses.

The midseason break is scheduled for March 5-10, with the second half of the regular season schedule expected to be announced soon.

The Heat is currently on a seven-game trip that continued Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings. The trip ends with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena this season, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.