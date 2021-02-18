Heat squanders big lead, loses in overtime in Golden State

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) shoots next to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. AP

The Heat found a new and stunning way to lose on Wednesday, somehow blowing a game in which it led by 15 with nine minutes left, a game in which Jimmy Butler produced another triple double and Steph Curry missed more good looks than any opponent could have possibly dreamed of.

In the latest stinging setback of this immensely disappointing season, the Heat lost a 96-81 lead with nine minutes left and succumbed 120-112 in overtime in San Francisco.

Curry, shaking off a 6 for 21 start, put the Warriors ahead for good with a three with 1:08 left in overtime, then sealed it with a three with 15 seconds left.

Golden State dominated the boards in overtime and rallied behind 25 from Curry, 23 from Kelly Oubre, 23 from Andrew Wiggins and 26 from Kent Bazemore.

The Heat got 24 points from Bam Adebayo and 19 from Kendrick Nunn but scored just 16 points over the final 14 minutes of the game, including overtime.

Five takeaways from a loss that left Miami 11-17 overall and 1-3 on this seven-game road trip:

▪ Butler became the first player in Heat history to produce triple doubles in consecutive games. It was his third in the past four games.

Butler - who closed with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists - already has seven triple doubles in less than a season-and-a-half with the Heat. LeBron James holds the franchise record with 14, achieved over four seasons.

He had a season-high 11 assists and now is averaging a career high 7.5 assists this season.

Butler also is averaging a career high in rebounds (7.8) and has corralled at least eight rebounds in nine consecutive games.

Butler secured the triple double with a dunk that stopped an 11-0 Warriors run.

But he shot just 6 for 15 from the field. And like all of his teammates, he went cold offensively during the final 12 minutes.

▪ The Heat, which allows more three-pointers than any other Eastern Conference team, ultimately was undone by the three.

Curry entered second in the league in scoring at 30.5 points per game and on a streak of 10 consecutive games in which he had scored at least 25 points and shot at least 50 percent from the field.

But Curry opened 2 for 10 overall and 1 for 11 on three pointers and went to overtime with 17 points on 6 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 17 on threes.

But Curry left his imprint in overtime with two threes.

“He’s arguably as skilled off the dribble, off the catch, with or without the ball, as any player in the history of the game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game.

The Heat entered allowing 15.1 made threes per game (worse than only New Orleans) on 37.2 percent shooting (17th in the league).

Golden State, meantime, entered averaging 14.3 threes per game (seventh most in the league) and shooting 37.5 percent on threes (tied for 10th).

The Warriors hit 18 of 52 threes (34.6 percent).

▪ Kendrick Nunn continues to thrive as a starter.

Nunn, in his eighth start and sixth in a row, scored 14 in the first half and finished with 19 on 7 of 14 shooting, including 5 for 9 on threes.

Nunn - who started all 67 regular season games last season before going to the bench at the start of the playoffs - is now averaging 16 points in his eight games as a starter.

The Heat noticed Nunn when he was playing for the Warriors’ G-League team in 2018-19 and signed him on the last day of the season.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro shot only 3 for 15 on an 11 point night but had 15 rebounds. He entered tied for fourth in the league in rebounds among shooting guards.

▪ Bam Adebayo came out aggressively against a Warriors front-line missing three key players.

Golden State was playing without All NBA defender Draymond Green, center Kevon Looney and center James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in November’s draft.

That left the Warriors starting 6-6 Juan Toscano Anderson at center, and Adebayo quickly capitalized, hitting a nifty hook shot and delivering four impressive passes to cutting players for layups or dunks - two to Duncan Robinson, one to Andre Iguodala and one to Gabe Vincent.

Adebayo closed 10 for 16 from the field, with seven assists and five rebounds. But he couldn’t rescue Miami late.

▪ After scoring two points over a four game stretch, Precious Achiuwa has come alive this week.

The Heat rookie scored 13 points, making six of his seven shots and scoring on dunks, drives to the basket and a spinning layup in which he displayed impressive footwork.

Achiuwa had played a total of 28 minutes during those four games when he scored just two points. But he logged 12 minutes and scored eight against the Clippers on Monday and followed that up with those 13 points and six rebounds in 17 minutes.