Miami Heat set to increase capacity to about 3,000 for next four home games

The Miami Heat is on track to increase the amount of fans allowed to attend games at AmericanAirlines Arena later this month, but seating will remain limited and physically distanced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of an email sent to season ticket holders on Thursday, the Heat announced it is “preparing to increase the seating capacity inside AmericanAirlines Arena for the remaining games in the first half of the season schedule.” With about 1,500 fans allowed to attend the Heat’s past six home games starting with a Jan. 28 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, that number is expected to double to about 3,000 for the final four home games before the midseason break.

This stretch with increased capacity of about 3,000 fans at AmericanAirlines Arena, which has a usual capacity of 19,600, will include four home games: Feb. 24 vs. Toronto Raptors, Feb. 26 vs. Utah Jazz, and Feb. 28 and March 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks.

More information on how to purchase tickets, which will be sold on an individual game basis, was sent in an email to season ticket holders on Thursday.

In the email, the Heat noted:

▪ Each season-ticket holder’s scheduled time to buy tickets will be based on their tenure as a member.

▪ All tickets purchased will be mobile-only entry and can be accessed via the Heat App.

▪ Because of reduced capacity, fans will not be assigned to their usual season ticket seat location.

▪ Because of limited seating, tickets are based on availability and inventory may sell out during this process.

▪ If applicable, account credit can be used to purchase tickets.

▪ Ticket prices are discounted from individual game rates.

▪ Tickets will be sold in pairs and groups of four, where available. There is a four ticket per game purchase limit.

▪ Following purchase, tickets can transferred to guests or resold on Ticketmaster’s Resale Marketplace.

▪ Parking passes inside the arena’s P2 Garage will be available for purchase.

▪ The lounge areas in the arena remain closed.

The Heat created a website, which went live in January, with details on the COVID-19 health and safety measures that are in place for games at AmericanAirlines Arena.

A few of those guidelines for Heat home games: COVID-19 sniffing dogs are being used to sniff fans, employees and others entering the arena. There’s a mandatory health screening questionnaire. Isolation rooms are available throughout the arena for those who become sick or don’t feel well during the game. All fans over the age of 2 must wear a mask completely covering their mouth and noise while inside the arena unless consuming a drink in designated areas where it’s permitted. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase, but may not be consumed in the arena bowl or concourses.

The midseason break is scheduled for March 5-10, with the second half of the regular season schedule yet to be announced.

The Heat is currently on a seven-game trip that begins Thursday against the Houston Rockets and ends Feb. 22 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For more information on what to expect while attending Heat games at AmericanAirlines Arena this season, visit Heat.com/FanSafety.