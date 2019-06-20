Heat trades for early second-round pick to take Stanford’s KZ Okpala

Miami Heat NBA Draft Party Miami Heat NBA draft lottery party at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat NBA draft lottery party at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

The Heat didn’t have a second-round pick entering the week, but it ended up with the second pick in the second round of Thursday night’s draft after a string of trades.

The No. 32 pick was used on Stanford small forward KZ Okpala, who joins Kentucky guard Tyler Herro (13th overall pick) as the two players in the Heat’s 2019 draft class. The Heat acquired the 32nd pick from the Pacers in exchange for three second-round selections.

The 6-9.5 and 209-pound Okpala averaged 16.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent shooting (32 of 87) on threes and 5.7 rebounds as a sophomore this past season. He finished with 58 assists and 83 turnovers.

The 20-year-old Okpala, who features a 7-1.75 wingspan, averaged 10.9 points and 3.1 rebounds as a freshman.

ESPN’s scouting report on Okpala: “Brings the size and length of a power forward, but was utilized as a big playmaker tasked with significant shot-creation responsibility at Stanford, operating out of isolation or pick-and-roll. Shows good footwork while attacking closeouts with long strides, on straight-line drives and while changing speeds in the open court. Improved perimeter shooter who made 37 percent of his threes as a sophomore.

“Has multipositional defensive versatility with his size, length and ability to cover ground fluidly at his size. Moves like a wing with rangy strides.”

ESPN also described Okpala as “still fairly raw in terms of his feel and overall polish. Doesn’t demonstrate the type of court vision or passing ability you hope to see from a modern wing player. Shot selection and decision-making leave something to be desired.

“Made strides as a perimeter shooter but was streaky from beyond the arc overall. Made just 67 percent of his free throws in college. Inconsistent mechanics with a slow, low release. Not very dynamic in terms of shooting off movement or pulling up off the bounce. Mostly a spot-up, catch-and-shoot player at this stage.”

Because of trade rules regarding the No. 32 pick that previously belonged to the Suns, Okpala is not expected to join the Heat until July 6 — the first day that trades utilizing the 2019-20 salary cap can be completed. That would force Okpala to miss part of summer league with the Heat.

While Miami ended up with the No. 32 pick, it took multiple moves to get there.

The Heat entered the offseason without a second-round selection until 2022, but that changed Wednesday when it acquired the No. 44 overall pick in this year’s draft as part of a trade with the Hawks. The Heat used the No. 44 pick on Oregon center Bol Bol and immediately traded Bol to the Nuggets.

To get the No. 44 pick, Miami sent Atlanta $1.89 million and a 2024 second-round pick that will only be conveyed to the Hawks if it falls between Nos. 51 and 55, according to a league source. If that selection ends up falling between Nos. 56 and 60, it would belong to the Cavaliers as part of the 2018 re-acquisition of Dwyane Wade.

And after sending $1.89 million to the Hawks to complete Wednesday’s trade, the Heat is left with about $1.5 million of the $5.2 million that NBA teams are permitted to spend in transactions during the 2018-19 NBA fiscal year. That money doesn’t count against the cap and is only available until June 30 before it is replenished in full at the start of July to spend during the league’s 2019-20 fiscal year.

The Heat’s previous second-round pick came in 2015, when it took Josh Richardson at No. 40. Players whom the Heat has landed in the second round in the past include James Ennis at No. 50 in 2013, Justin Hamilton at No. 45 in 2012, Dexter Pittman at No. 32 in 2010, Mario Chalmers at No. 34 in 2008, and Rasual Butler at No. 53 in 2002.

Herro and Okpala join a Heat roster that already entered Thursday’s draft with 13 players under contract for 2019-20 who are due about $140 million.

That number does not include Udonis Haslem, who becomes a free agent July 1 and is still deciding whether to return for a 17th NBA season or retire. But it does include the four players (Derrick Jones Jr., Yante Maten, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn) who don’t have their full 2019-20 salaries guaranteed yet. It also includes Hassan Whiteside, who is expected to opt into his $27.1 million player option for next season by the June 29 deadline to remain under contract with the Heat.

The $140 million of combined salaries can be lowered by about $6 million by waiving Ryan Anderson by July 10 — a move that’s expected. But even with that cap savings, the Heat has about $138 million in 2019-20 salary cap commitments when factoring in Herro’s cap hit. That still puts Miami above the projected $109 million salary cap and just above the projected $132 million luxury tax line for next season.

As for the Heat’s second-round pick, Okpala, that cap hit is still to be determined. Players taken in the second round may sign for any amount from the minimum to the maximum, but end up signing for a minimum salary most of the time. A second-round pick can also take a two-way deal, which doesn’t count against the regular-season 15-player roster limit or the salary cap.

But even when taking the second-round pick out of the equation, the Heat currently has no cap space to spend and is above the luxury-tax threshold. Free-agent negotiations are allowed to begin on June 30.

