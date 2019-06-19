2019 NBA draft: Miami Heat picks No. 13 overall. Keep track of who’s still available

‘I’m still chasing another championship,’ says Pat Riley Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pat Riley speaks about his future with the Miami Heat during an interview with Dan Le Batard on ESPN's SportsCenter.

The 2019 NBA draft here and it’s a bit of a pivotal one for the Miami Heat, which is still starved for star-level talent. The Heat has two pick Thursdays: the No. 13 overall selection in the first round and the 14th pick of the second round, No. 44 overall. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout the day as Miami either makes its selections or angles for more trades — or both:

6:56 p.m.

The complexion of the top 10 continues to change and could keep changing before the NBA draft officially gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest to jump up, swapping their No. 11 pick along with Dario Saric to the Phoenix Suns to move up to No. 6 and have a chance at landing a point guard.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new top six: New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Timberwolves, and the Cavaliers still might be trying to move down from No. 5.

6:05 p.m.

We have a trade! The Hawks have acquired the No. 4 pick from the Pelicans in exchange for picks Nos. 8, 17 and 35. So Atlanta now has the fourth and 10th pick. The Hawks are reportedly pursuing Virginia’s DeAndre Hunter with the fourth pick, according to reports.

6 p.m.





The Heat’s first selection is just a matter of hours away and there’s still no clear consensus of what Miami might look to do with the No. 13 pick. With 22 players invited to attend the NBA draft in Brooklyn, it seems like upwards of 10 prospects could be in the mix for the Heat with its lottery pick.

It might be easiest to think about who won’t be available. Power forward Zion Williamson, the likely No. 1 pick, won’t be around and neither will shooting guard RJ Barrett, a fellow Duke Blue Devil and the likely No. 3 pick. Murray State Racers point guard Ja Morant is almost certain to go No. 2, and Vanderbilt Commodores point guard, North Carolina guard Coby White, Texas Tech Red Raiders shooting guard Jarrett Culver and Virginia Cavaliers forward DeAndre Hunter will probably go Nos. 4-7 in some order.

Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

From there, the draft becomes nearly impossible to predict. Could Duke wing Cameron Reddish, French forward Sekou Doumbouya or Texas Longhorns post player Jaxson Hayes fall past No. 10 and all the way to No. 13? Will teams fall in love with the tantalizing potential of players like Indiana Hoosiers shooting guard Romeo Langford, North Carolina small forward Nassir Little or Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol? Or in a supposedly weak draft, will teams favor proven commodities like Kentucky Wildcats power forward PJ Washington or the Gonzaga Bulldogs forward tandem of Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke?

The draft gets started at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center. The Heat’s fate should get a little more clear in the next few hours.