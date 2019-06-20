Heat turns to familiar place for first-round pick -- Pat Riley’s alma mater, Kentucky

Tyler Herro: A look back at the Kentucky guard’s 2018-19 season University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Kentucky men’s basketball player Tyler Herro played one season in Lexington before announcing he would enter the NBA Draft.

The Heat could have used its first-round pick in a variety of ways.

It could have been attached to a multiyear contract in a deal to offload salary. It could have possibly been packaged with a player in a trade for an earlier first-round selection.

But the Heat decided to keep the 13th pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, taking Kentucky shooting guard Tyler Herro. It marks the second consecutive Kentucky product Miami has taken in the first round after selecting Bam Adebayo with the 14th pick in 2017.

The Heat bypassed Guinean forward Sekou Doumbouya, North Carolina wing Nassir Little, Indiana wing Romeo Langford, Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke and Southern Cal guard Kevin Porter Jr, who were all still on the board when Miami picked.

The 19-year-old Herro (6-6, 192 pounds) is known as one of the most talented shooters in this year’s draft class, especially off the dribble. He averaged 14 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent (60 of 169) shooting on threes, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 37 games as a freshman at Kentucky this past season.

Herro, who is from Milwaukee and worked out for the Heat in Miami during the pre-draft process, should help in the free-throw shooting department as he made 93.5 percent of his free throws in his lone season at Kentucky. The Heat finished this past season as the league’s worst free-throw shooting team (69.5 percent).

According to the NBA’s scouting profile on Herro, he “is a supremely confident shot-maker who can get to his jumper in a variety of ways, hunts scoring opportunities in the open court with great instincts, and plays with a competitive streak defensively.”

ESPN’s scouting report on Herro: “Has offensive upside beyond shooting. Played some [point guard] at the prep level. Comfortable in second-side pick-and-roll. Can make basic reads out of pin-downs or ball screens. Changes speeds to get into his pull-ups. Has touch on floaters.”

One of the concerns regarding Herro was his below average 6-3.25 wingspan on his 6-6 frame and how it translates to the NBA.

Herro provides depth at guard, especially with Dwyane Wade now retired and Goran Dragic’s contract expiring at the end of this upcoming season. The Heat also needed reinforcement at guard after trading Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington and waiving Rodney McGruder this past season.

The Heat added another piece to its young core, which now includes Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Derrick Jones Jr., Adebayo and Herro.

Wade reacted to Miami’s selection of Herro on Twitter: “Ok Tyler Herro i hope you’re ready to work. It’s the @MiamiHEAT way. Let’s go!”

The Heat also has a pick in the second round, the 44th overall selection that was acquired in Wednesday’s trade with the Hawks. Miami sent Atlanta $1.89 million and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to complete the deal.

Herro is slotted to make about $3.6 million next season and will be under team control for five seasons.

Herro joins a Heat roster that already entered Thursday’s draft with 13 players under contract for 2019-20 who are due about $140 million.

That number does not include Udonis Haslem, who becomes a free agent July 1 and is still deciding whether to return for a 17th NBA season or retire. But it does include the four players (Derrick Jones Jr., Yante Maten, Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn) who don’t have their full 2019-20 salaries guaranteed yet. It also includes Hassan Whiteside, who is expected to opt into his $27.1 million player option for next season by the June 29 deadline to remain under contract with the Heat.

The $140 million of combined salaries can be lowered by about $6 million by waiving Ryan Anderson by July 10 — a move that’s expected. But even with that cap savings, the Heat has about $138 million in 2019-20 salary cap commitments when factoring in Herro’s cap hit. That still puts Miami above the projected $109 million salary cap and just above the projected $132 million luxury tax line for next season.

As for the Heat’s second-round pick, that cap hit is still to be determined. Players taken in the second round may sign for any amount from the minimum to the maximum, but end up signing for a minimum salary most of the time. A second-round pick can also take a two-way deal, which doesn’t count against the regular-season 15-player roster limit or the salary cap.

But even when taking the second-round pick out of the equation, the Heat currently has no cap space to spend and is above the luxury-tax threshold. Free-agent negotiations are allowed to begin on June 30.

