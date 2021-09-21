Marlins Podcast: Reflecting on Jose Fernandez as 5-year anniversary of his death approaches

It has almost been five years since that morning.

On Sept. 25, 2016, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s 32-foot boat, Kaught Looking, crashed into a jetty off Government Cut. Fernandez, 24, and his two passengers, 27-year-old Emilio Macias and 25-year-old Eduardo Rivero, died in the crash.

Saturday marks the five-year anniversary.

On the latest episode of the Fish Bytes podcast, Jordan McPherson and Andre C. Fernandez reflect on that day, look back on the pitcher’s career, their reaction to the news, how it impacted his legacy and where things stand five years later.

McPherson also interviews Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, the last remaining player from that 2016 team still on the Marlins roster.

Also, make sure to check out the Miami Herald’s package of stories reflecting on the five-year anniversary that are publishing Wednesday.