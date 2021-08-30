Fast-rising Marlins prospect Jake Eder to have Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 2022

Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher prospect Jake Eder against the Mississippi Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Pensacola, Florida. Courtesy of Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Highly touted Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery, a source confirmed to the Miami Herald. The surgery will end his 2021 season and will most likely sideline him for the entire 2022 season.

No date has been set for the surgery, but, according to a source, it is expected to happen sooner rather than later to minimize the amount of time he is away from the field.

Eder, a Boynton Beach native and the Marlins’ fourth-round pick of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt, is the sixth-ranked prospect in Miami’s system and the No. 81 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

His fastball, which sits between 93-96 mph and touches 98, and his low-80s slider are considered above average. He also has a changeup that he has become more comfortable throwing.

The 22-year-old lefty showed immediate success in his first season of pro ball this year, with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings through 15 starts for the Double A Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He was one of two Marlins prospects named to MLB’s Futures Game, a showcase of top prospects during the All-Star Game weekend, along with 2020 first-round pick Max Meyer.

“Eder’s strong 6-foot-4 frame is built for starting and his size helps create difficult angle on his pitches,” reads part of his MLB Pipeline scouting report, which also notes that Eder “has shown the makings of at least a No. 3 starter in his first pro season.

Eder pitched at least five innings while giving up no more than two earned runs in nine of his first 13 starts.

But Eder threw just 6 2/3 innings over two starts in August and hadn’t pitched since Aug. 13. He was removed from an Aug. 6 start against the Biloxi Shuckers after throwing just 40 pitches and threw just 56 pitches in the Aug. 13 start against the Montgomery Biscuits.

This marks the second season-ending injury to a top Marlins pitching prospect this season. Sixto Sanchez underwent surgery in July to repair a tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder.

This story will be updated.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER