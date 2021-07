Miami Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez in the dugout prior to facing the Houston Astros in a spring training game on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The Miami Marlins announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez, the club’s top prospect, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

An MRI revealed that Sanchez has a small tear in the posterior capsule of his right shoulder. The surgery has not yet been scheduled.

Sanchez is expected to be healthy for spring training next year.

This is a developing story.