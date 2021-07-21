Marlins hope top prospect Sixto Sanchez will be ready for start of 2022 after surgery

The Miami Marlins are hopeful Sixto Sanchez will be with the team when it opens the 2022 MLB season after he had surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Sanchez, who did not pitch this season because of a persistent shoulder issue, had his surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache to repair a capsular tear in his right shoulder and clean out the backside of the joint. The Marlins officially ruled Sanchez out for the season July 5 when they announced he would undergo season-ending surgery.

“We’re hoping that he’s with us Opening Day next year,” general manager Kim Ng said Wednesday before Miami closed out a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Sanchez will be able to work out other parts of his body throughout the remainder of the year, but there’s no specific timetable for when he’ll be able to start throwing or working out his right arm, Ng said. The Marlins expect Sanchez to have a normal spring training and as he eyes a return next year.

The starting pitcher is still the No. 1 prospect in the organization and the No. 11 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, despite not pitching at all this season.

Marlins call up Nick Neidert

With starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara on the bereavement list until at least Friday, the Marlins promoted pitcher Nick Neidert from Triple A Jacksonville to start in place of the former All-Star on Wednesday.

Neidert, 24, is the No. 9 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, and has appeared in five games this season with four starts and a 4.50 ERA.

The Marlins optioned outfielder Monte Harrison to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as the corresponding move.

Neidert will be the sixth pitcher to start in seven games since the All-Star break as injuries have piled up and left the Marlins with only one starter left from their projected preseason rotation. The rookie last appeared in a game July 13 and last appeared in the Majors on July 8, pitching four shutout innings out of the bullpen in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also made three Major League starts in April and a spot start in May.

“I think he left feeling pretty good,” manager Don Mattingly said.

While Alcantara should be back by next week, Miami is still seriously shorthanded in its starting rotation after starting pitcher Pablo Lopez landed on the 10-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain Saturday. With pitchers Sixto Sanchez and Elieser Hernandez already on the 60-day IL, the Marlins were typically using at least one bullpen game per turn through the rotation and have had to do so twice in the last week. With Miami needing a short-term replacement, Neidert could have a chance to remain in the rotation beyond Wednesday.

Pitcher Jordan Holloway, who pitched five innings in relief Friday to get a win against the Philadelphia Phillies, could also be an option moving forward. The rookie began the season as the No. 22 prospect in the organization.

“We’re going to get a chance to obviously look at some guys,” Mattingly said. “Guys are going to get experience. They’re going to get chances, so we’ll see where it goes.”

Up next

Don Mattingly didn’t unveil his starting rotation for the Marlins’ upcoming series against the San Diego Padres, but rookie pitcher Zach Thompson is in line to start Thursday at 7:10 p.m. against the Padres when they return home to loanDepot park after a seven-game road trip.

San Diego also has not announced a starter for Game 1 of the four-game set in Miami.