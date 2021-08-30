The game was suspended in April. Marlins and Mets resume it Monday. How will it work?

The New York Mets’ groundscrew puts a tarp on the infield at Citi Field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday, April 11, 2021. jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

The game started April 11 as rain poured down on Citi Field. It lasted all of nine pitches before the field became unplayable.

Two hours and 10 minutes later, a delay officially turned into a suspension.

“The field got out of hand quick,” Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said that day. “It got a shine. It looked like it was puddling after two hitters. It’s obviously one of those that probably if everybody had to start over again, they wouldn’t start at all.”

But in the moment, the game started.

Now, just more than four and a half months later, the game is about to resume.

The Marlins and New York Mets will pick up where they left off on that April 11 afternoon when they begin a four-game series at Citi Field with a doubleheader Tuesday. The first game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. and will be the resumption of the suspended game from where it was halted and will be a full nine innings.

The second game, the one that was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday, is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. and will be seven innings.

Where did things stop?

The April 11 game paused midway through the third at-bat of the game. Corey Dickerson led off the inning with a groundball single against Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman to left field, Starling Marte flew out to right field and Jesus Aguilar took two balls in the dirt before umpires stopped the game.

And it’s with that background that the game will resume on Tuesday, 142 days after the game began.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

About the lineups...

But even with the stage set, the Marlins and Mets rosters are very different from what they were heading into the second week of the season when this game originally began.

The Marlins’ entire starting outfield from that game — Dickerson in left field, Marte in center field and Adam Duvall in right field — is gone, all three traded as Miami’s slipped out of playoff contention heading toward the trade deadline.

Their starting catcher for the game, Chad Wallach, was designated for assignment on July 24 and eventually claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers (and then claimed off waivers again a week later by the Los Angeles Angels). John Curtiss, Miami’s announced starting pitcher for the game, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the trade deadline and is on the 60-day IL with a torn UCL.

That’s five of nine Marlins starters no longer with the team. Also, two of the Marlins’ bench players in Jon Berti (concussion) and Garrett Cooper (left elbow surgery) are on the injured list and five pitchers (Daniel Castano, Adam Cimber, Yimi Garcia, Zach Pop and Trevor Rogers) are also not on the roster.

Only one Mets starter from that game — third baseman Luis Guillorme — is no longer on their active roster, but Stroman started Saturday and therefore will not be on the mound when the game resumes Tuesday. The Mets have Taijuan Walker listed as the pitcher who will replace Stroman. The Mets also do not have three of their original bench players or five of their pitchers from that game.

This brings up the question: What rules are in place for teams to replace players who were on the roster from that game but are no longer with the team?

In simplest terms, teams can replace those who are no longer on the roster, but players who were already in the lineup have to stay in their current spots. Also, players who had already been substituted out of the game would not be allowed to re-enter the game.

For the Marlins, that means Aguilar will still be batting third (and will be in the box with a 2-0 count when the game starts again), third baseman Brian Anderson will be batting fourth, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be batting sixth and shortstop Miguel Rojas will bat seventh. Whoever takes over on the base paths for Dickerson will bat in the leadoff spot.

The only Mets substitutions from the start will be replacing Guillorme at third base (and at the No. 7 spot in the lineup) and swapping Stroman for Walker.

On the mound for the Marlins...

There have been 10 instances in which a starting pitcher has thrown just one pitch — the two most recent of which, coincidentally, being by Marlins pitchers (Pablo Lopez on July 2 and Jose Urena on Aug. 15, 2018; both were ejected for hitting Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.) — but there has never been an instance of a pitcher listed as the starter throwing zero pitches.

That’s the predicament the Marlins will be in on Tuesday. Curtiss is no longer with the team, so he can’t make his way to the mound in the bottom of the first inning when the Marlins go on defense for the first time.

The Marlins have listed Edward Cabrera and Elieser Hernandez as their two options to be their first pitcher on the mound for the resumed game on Tuesday, although he will technically be a reliever since Curtiss was the announced starting pitcher. Whichever one of the two isn’t used will start the second game of the doubleheader.