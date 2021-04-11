Rain halts Miami Marlins’ series finale with Mets in first inning at Citi Field

The Miami Marlins’ series finale against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sunday was delayed after just nine pitches due to rain.

A restart time hasn’t been announced but the weather forecast isn’t particularly promising. There is supposed to be steady rain in the Queens borough of New York City all day.

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had thrown nine pitches and had a 2-0 count against Jesus Aguilar when the game was halted. Corey Dickerson led off the game with a groundball single down the third-base line and Starling Marte flew out to shallow right field.

John Curtiss was announced as the Marlins’ starting pitcher with Miami going with a bullpen game approach due to the weather and potential of the game starting and stopping. Marlins manager Don Mattingly expected he would go no more than two or three innings.

“We don’t quite know where we’re gonna end up with this weather,” Mattingly said pregame about his decision to start Curtiss. “They’re obviously going to try to play, but the weather is still kind of up in the air. I just felt like it was the safest way to go for us.”

The Marlins (2-6) and Mets (2-3) have split the first two games of the series. The Mets won the opener 3-2 on Thursday with a controversial walk-off, bases-loaded hit-by-pitch when Michael Conforto was grazed a slider inside the strike zone that should have resulted in a strikeout. The Marlins evened the series with a 3-0 win on Saturday behind six shutout innings from Trevor Rogers and a Jazz Chisholm solo home run off Jacob deGrom sparking the offense.

This is a developing story and will be updated.