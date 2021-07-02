Marlins’ Pablo Lopez and Don Mattingly ejected after Ronald Acuna Jr. hit by pitch

Manager Don Mattingly and Pablo Lopez #49 of the Miami Marlins argue with umpires after both are ejected in the first inning of their MLB game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images

Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Pablo Lopez, manager Don Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. were ejected in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday when Lopez’s first pitch of the game — a 91.6 mph sinker — hit Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the ribs

Crew chief and second base umpire Dan Iassogna made the call to eject Lopez following the pitch. No warnings were issued before the ejection.

Acuna stood in the batter’s box for about 10 seconds after being hit. Braves manager Brian Snitker came out of the home team dugout to argue that the hit-by-pitch was intentional. The umpires huddled together on the first-base line and ultimately decided to eject Lopez.

At that point, a slew of Marlins players and coaches came to Lopez’s defense. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and first baseman Jesus Aguilar were among the players who tried to plead their case. Mattingly and pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr. emerged from the dugout to defend Lopez as well.

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves is hit by the first pitch in the first inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland Getty Images

Mattingly and Stottlemyre’s ejections followed, but Mattingly stayed on the field for a few more minutes and gave the umpiring crew an earful before he, his pitcher and his pitching coach left the field.

Acuna getting hit by Marlins pitchers is a sore spot for the Braves, dating back bating to that Aug. 15, 2018, game when Jose Urena plunked the budding superstar. Both benches cleared that day. Snitker had to be restrained as he tried to get to Urena.

Ross Detwiler took over on the mound after Lopez’s ejection. Acuna scored on an Ozzie Albies sacrifice fly after moving to third base on a Freddie Freeman single.

Lopez’s final line: One batter faced, one run allowed, one pitch.

This story will be updated.