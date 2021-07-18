Star rookie Jazz Chisholm leaves Marlins-Phillies finale with apparent shoulder injury

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the Miami Marlins’ series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday with an apparent left shoulder injury.

Chisholm injured the shoulder while trying to rob Bryce Harper of a hit in the bottom of the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. The middle infielder sprinted backward from his position at second base and tried to make a diving catch in shallow right field. The rookie landed awkwardly on his left arm and left the game while grabbing at his shoulder.

Joe Panik moved over from third base to second base to replace Chisholm, while fellow utility infielder Jon Berti moved into third base from left field after the injury. Outfielder Magneuris Sierra took over in left field.

Chisholm has emerged as one of the brightest young stars in MLB this season, batting .252 with a .755 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 70 games. The 23-year-old Bahamian seized an everyday starting job at second base in spring training and thrust himself into contention for an MLB Rookie of the Year Award with his dynamic two-way play. He entered the year as the No. 66 prospect in baseball, according to MLB.com, and has lived up to the hype.

On Sunday, Chisholm walked in his first plate appearance as the leadoff hitter in the top of the first inning before exiting with the apparent injury.

The Marlins continue their road trip with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals, starting Monday at 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Neither Miami nor Washington have announced a starter for Game 1 and the Marlins may need to piece together a bullpen game because of the doubleheader they played Friday. All-Star starting pitcher Trevor Rogers won’t start until Tuesday as Miami tries to manage the rookie’s innings in the second half of the season.