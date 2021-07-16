The Marlins’ second half starts with bad news: Top prospect Jesus Sanchez is going on IL

With only two weeks until the trade deadline and the Miami Marlins starting the second half nearly 10 games out of first place, Don Mattingly said he hopes they will play with more “urgency” to start the second half, but they’ll be missing one of their most exciting young players to start the homestretch.

The Marlins placed Jesus Sanchez on the injured list Friday ahead of a doubleheader and four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami didn’t give a reason for placing the rookie outfielder on the IL, which means it could be a COVID-19 issue.

Typically, the Marlins give a reason for IL stints, unless it’s for a COVID-related issue, which could include a positive test, contact tracing or a vaccine reaction. Miami, after being hit harder by the coronavirus than any other team last season, has almost entirely avoided COVID-related IL stints this year. In the first half of the season, the Marlins only placed players on the COVID-related IL for vaccine reactions.

In Sanchez’s place, Miami recalled infielder Isan Diaz from Triple A Jacksonville. Diaz, who has played both second and third base this year, batted .146 in 127 plate appearances for Miami before getting optioned last month and has batted .264 with an .826 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 19 games for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The Marlins also promoted pitcher Jordan Holloway to the active roster Friday as the 27th man for their doubleheader against at Citizens Bank Park.

Sanchez had emerged as one of Miami’s most exciting hitters in the last month, starting 21 of 24 games since the Marlins called him up in June, and batting .264 with 3 home runs, three doubles and a triple. The rookie is the No. 96 prospect in baseball, according to the MLB.com rankings, and Miami has made a concerted effort to get him regular at-bats, even trading away fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson last month to clear the way for Sanchez to be the regular starter in right field.

With Sanchez out and fellow Adam Duvall healthy after battling an illness last weekend, slugger Garrett Cooper remains in the starting lineup, playing right field for Game 1 of Miami’s doubleheader against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Duvall starts in left field, while fellow outfielder Starling Marte mans his usual spot in center.