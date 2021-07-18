Marlins lose suspended game, but Marte, Aguilar are heating up in time for trade deadline

After a thrilling ninth-inning comeback and a 15-hour wait to complete extra innings, the Miami Marlins finally fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, on a 10th-inning walk-off home run by J.T. Realmuto on Sunday.

Starling Marte and Jesus Aguilar led a last-ditch rally for the Marlins on Saturday to force extras before rain caused the game to be suspended in the top of the 10th inning. On Sunday, Miami wasted the effort of Marte and Aguilar when the Marlins went down in order in the top of the 10th, then Yimi Garcia gave up a walk-off homer in the bottom of the frame.

The loss was Miami’s second in three games since the All-Star break and dropped the last-place Marlins to 8 1/2 games out of first place in the National League East. With 12 days until the trade deadline, Miami is inching closer and closer to obvious seller status, especially after its two best hitters starred in another losing effort.

The Marlins were down to their final three outs Saturday and their offense, as it so often is, was nearly nonexistent. They had only three hits in eight innings against the Phillies, but the top of the ninth did set up perfectly for a comeback: Miami, down 2-0, had Marte and Aguilar coming to the plate.

In seven pitches, the game was tied. Marte singled, Aguilar homered and the Marlins forced extra innings. After rain caused the game to be suspended in the top of the 10th inning, the Marlins went down in order against Philadelphia relief pitcher Jose Alvarado.

In the bottom of the 10th, Garcia got one out on a sacrifice bunt before giving up the two-run homer to Realmuto.

In the first three games of the second half, Marte and Aguilar have been by far Miami’s two most valuable hitters.

Marte struck out twice in Game 1 on Friday to fall to 2 of 19 with 11 strikeouts in his last five games, but then busted out with three extra-base hits in Game 2 and another multi-hit game Saturday. The 32-year-old former All-Star is now 6 of 11 with three doubles and a home run in three games since the All-Star break.

Aguilar also struggled in Game 1 on Friday, going hitless in Miami’s three-run loss before breaking out in the next two games. The 31-year-old former All-Star went 3 for 3 with a homer in Game 2, then belted the game-tying home run Saturday. He’s now 4 of 10 with two homers and a hit by pitch in three games since the break.

While Marte has been the subject of most trade speculation in the last month, both veterans could be coveted as the July 30 trade deadline rapidly approaches and nearly everyone on the roster is potentially available, MLB Network reported.

Marlins said willing to consider anything that makes their club better (meaning no untouchables), though rivals see Sandy Alcantara and especially Trevor Rogers as not especially likely to be dealt. In any case, Fish are expected to be very active! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 18, 2021

Marte, for good reason, has been at the center of rumors. He’s in the final year of his contract and Miami is increasingly unlikely to contend, sitting in last place in the National League East with 12 days until the deadline. Although Marte said he wants to stay in South Florida and the Marlins have offered him a multiyear contract extension, Miami is likely to move him if the two sides can’t reach a deal by the deadline, a source told the Miami Herald.

Last month, Marte placed the onus on the Marlins to figure out a plan by publicly saying he wants to stay in Miami, but he promptly fell into his worst slump of the year to complicate the issue. In the final 27 games of the first half after he made his position clear, Marte batted just .210 with an abysmal .280 slugging percentage. His leverage in contract negotiations shrunk, as did the Marlins’ in potential trade conversations.

As the trade route becomes more and more of an inevitability, a hot streak could only help Miami land a better return in exchange for its most talented offensive player.

“You don’t know how much this talk with him going on is affecting him at all. That’s one thing you don’t know. Guys aren’t going to come out and talk about those type of things, but you do know that they’re humans, so they have these thoughts,” Don Mattingly said Friday. “They have to affect guys. What you don’t know is what kind of affect he’s having.”

The Aguilar situation is more complicated. The right-handed hitter is under team control through next season and a beloved clubhouse presence, but he’s also blocking first baseman Lewin Diaz, who’s the No. 6 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, and ready to get his shot in the Majors. Aguilar also has been Miami’s best and most consistent all season and, because he’s locked up through next season, could fetch a nice return for the Marlins.

For a last-place team, Miami has no shortage of pieces teams could be interested in. Outfielder Adam Duvall has 19 home runs and plays great defense, and relief pitchers Yimi Garcia and Richard Bleier are both pending free agents performing well in high-leverage roles.

Even shortstop Miguel Rojas, the de facto team captain, has said he would be willing to accept a trade if he the Marlins feel it would be best for the team.

“Regardless of what happens at the Deadline, we can’t really focus on that,” said Miguel Rojas, who racked up five hits across the doubleheader. “As a player, you just control what you can control, which is going into the game and helping the team win.