Marlins wanted to ride ‘Big 3’ into contention. They’ll have to do it without Pablo Lopez

The blows keep coming for the Miami Marlins as they try desperately to fight their way back into contention before the trade deadline.

The Marlins placed Pablo Lopez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right rotator cuff strain, about an hour before Miami continued a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Lopez was slated to start the series finale against the Phillies on Sunday in Philadelphia, but will now be out until at least July 24.

The trade deadline is July 31 and the Marlins began Saturday nine games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Miami’s most likely course back to contention was riding its so-called “Big 3” starters — Lopez, Trevor Rogers and Sandy Alcantara — and Lopez has been one of the team’s most valuable players, with a 3.03 ERA, 111 strikeouts and only 25 walks in 101 innings. He has been worth 2.6 wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference.com — the second most on the team.

For at least the next week, the Marlins’ “Big 3” is down to a “Big 2.”

With Lopez now on the IL, Miami is missing three starting pitchers it expected to be part of the starting rotation at the beginning of the year. Starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez, who was expected to compete for an MLB Rookie of the Year Award, has not pitched at all this year — and will not pitch — as he has battled an ultimately season-ending shoulder injury. Pitcher Elieser Hernandez has made only two appearances this season because of a pair of injuries and won’t be eligible to come off the 60-day IL until next month, although he did begin his bullpen progression Friday.

Rogers and Alcantara are the only remaining healthy starting pitchers from the Marlins’ projected preseason rotation. Pitcher Zach Thompson has solidified one open spot, but Miami has typically had to piece together a bullpen game once through every turn of the rotation.

In Lopez’s place, the Marlins activated John Curtiss from the 10-day IL. The pitcher had been out since July 4 because of neck stiffness and, with four starts in the last two seasons, he could be a candidate to start Sunday in Lopez’s place. Rookie pitcher Jordan Holloway, who tossed five no-hit innings in relief Friday as the 27th man for the doubleheader, could also be a long-term option to join the rotation, although Miami will probably keep him with Triple A Jacksonville until Thursday since he likely won’t be available to pitch again until then, anyway. Ross Detwiler and David Hess are the only other active pitchers with significant starting experience.

Lopez’s move to the IL comes a day after the Marlins placed rookie outfielder Jesus Sanchez on the IL for undisclosed reasons, which suggests it’s for something related to COVID-19. A day later, Don Mattingly said the team was no longer worried other places might land on the IL for COVID-related reasons.

“Not anymore,” the manager said. “It was a lot of scrambling, I’d say, the first two days — the day of the workout and yesterday — but good now.”

Miami Marlins’ Miguel Rojas in action during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton) Derik Hamilton AP

Up next

The Marlins wrap up their four-game series in Philadelphia on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Lopez was originally slated to start for against All-Star starting pitcher Zach Wheeler, but Miami will have to find a replacement.

The Marlins are holding off on using Rogers, their All-Star and frontrunner for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, until Monday against the Washington Nationals so they can manage the 23-year-old pitcher’s innings down the stretch.