Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ‘itching to get back’ from injury. How he can help the Marlins

He stood in the on-deck circle Sunday, taking a couple final dry swings, as he heard the announcement bellowed throughout Dodger Stadium.

“Leading off for the Miami Marlins, the shortstop, No. 2, Jazz Chisholm Jr.”

After missing 16 games while rehabbing a left hamstring strain, Chisholm — the Marlins’ flourishing rookie middle infielder with in-game talent only matched by his personality — finally made his return to the Marlins’ lineup and helped the Marlins avoid a three-game sweep with a pair of hits, a stolen base and a run scored in their series finale win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It was exciting to be back,” Chisholm said a couple days later, reflecting on the last two-and-a-half weeks. “I was itching to get back a lot earlier, even though I couldn’t.”

Chisholm was back in the leadoff spot again Tuesday as the Marlins begin a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park to close out a 10-game road trip.

The Marlins hope he will continue serve as the spark the offense needs, just like he was before his injury.

Chisholm is hitting .297 this season with four home runs, seven RBI and 12 runs scored. His eight stolen bases are tied for second in MLB entering Tuesday.

During Chisholm’s absence, the Marlins went 7-9 and averaged just 3.4 runs and 7.1 hits per game. The team averaged nearly one full run (4.3) and one full hit (8.0) more per game through the first 23 games before Chisholm’s injury.

“I wasn’t really down on the IL,” Chisholm said. “I was more upset that I couldn’t help our team.”

Chisholm felt his hamstring tighten up when he stole second base in the first inning of the Marlins’ 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on April 27. Chisholm knew he most likely was going to come out of the game at some point.

But he was already on the bases. He was already in scoring position. He wanted to finish the job.

He moved to third base with one out on a Miguel Rojas groundball. He felt the pain a little bit more but also had the confidence that he would score on a fly ball, which he got on the next plate appearance from Jesus Aguilar.

“I’m going no matter what,” Chisholm said, “even though I already knew how it felt. He hit it deep enough for me to cruise into home, so we didn’t have to push it or tear anything.”

Chisholm was sidelined for about a week before beginning a running progression. He then played three games with the Triple A Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment last week before flying to Los Angeles on Saturday to join the big-league club. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored in those games with the Jumbo Shrimp and had no issues running the bases.

“Jazz looked pretty good,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. “His timing seems to be easy. He’s loose at the plate in his movements. He’s smooth and his timing’s pretty good. He missed a little time, but I didn’t think it was going to bother him too much.”

A question to ponder, though: What does Chisholm’s return mean for Isan Diaz, who played the majority of games at second base in Chisholm’s absence?

Mattingly said Tuesday that middle infield reps will primarily go to Chisholm and shortstop Miguel Rojas, but having Diaz gives the team flexibility to give starters the occasional off day. Diaz has also taken groundballs at third base during pregame warmups, giving them an extra option outside of superutility player Jon Berti to spell starter Brian Anderson if needed.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Cody Poteet throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin AP

On the mound

The Marlins brought Cody Poteet back to the active roster to start Tuesday’s game against the Phillies.

Poteet threw five innings in his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up just two runs on four hits while striking out six and not allowing a walk.

He became just the third starting pitcher in Marlins history to pitch at least five innings and not allow a walk in his MLB debut. Anibal Sanchez (June 25, 2006) and Sixto Sanchez (Aug. 22, 2020) are the others.

“Obviously we liked the way he pitched,” Mattingly said pregame Tuesday about giving Poteet a second start. “I liked his tempo. I thought he was decisive on what he wanted to do. He didn’t seem to be rushing through it, [the game] didn’t seem to speed up on him. He used all his pitches with a good mixture.”

The Marlins, in turn, placed Lewis Brinson on the 10-day IL with a left middle finger injury prior to Tuesday’s game to make room for Poteet on the roster. Since Poteet was optioned to the minor leagues fewer than 10 days ago, they had to make a IL-related move in order to recall Poteet to the active roster.

Brinson had solely been used as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement in the last three games he played. His last at-bat came on May 11.

Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez†(57) pitches during the first inning of an MLB game against the Tampa Bay Rays at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida, on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Marlins dropped the last two games to the Rays in the three-game Citrus Series. Daniel A. Varela dvarela@miamiherald.com

More injury updates

▪ Right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez began a rehab assignment with the Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday. He is expected to throw between 45 and 50 pitches in his first rehab start and will likely need at least one more rehab start before the Marlins make a decision about whether to add him back to the starting rotation.

▪ Outfielder Starling Marte has begun a hitting progression back in Miami. He is hitting off a machine.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled for a live batting practice session on Saturday.

▪ Catcher Jorge Alfaro is progressing after a setback during his rehab assignment. The hope is he will resume a hitting and throwing program Wednesday.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Sixto Sanchez is still on a long-toss program on flat ground, throwing from 120 feet.

▪ Right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzman continues his mound progression. He is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Wednesday and Saturday.