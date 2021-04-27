Miami Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. removed from Milwaukee Brewers game in first inning

Miami Marlins rookie middle infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed after the top of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field with a strained left hamstring. Jose Devers, who made his MLB debut Saturday, replaced Chisholm at second base for the bottom of the first inning.

Chisholm made his way around the bases in the first inning to give the Marlins an early 1-0 lead. He led off the game with a first-pitch infield single, beating out a throw from a routine ground ball to Brewers shortstop Luis Urias. Chisholm had a sprint speed of 30.1 feet per second on the run to first (30 feet per second is considered elite).

He stole second one pitch later, getting under a tag from second baseman Pablo Reyes, and advanced to third on a Miguel Rojas groundout to first base before scoring on a Jesus Aguilar sacrifice fly. Chisholm stayed down momentarily after stealing second (his left arm appeared to collide with Reyes’ cleat) but looked fine afterward.

Chisholm, who has been the Marlins’ leadoff hitter for the last seven games, is hitting .290 with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. His seven stolen bases are the most in the National League and trail just Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield and Oakland’s Ramon Laureano, both of whom has swiped eight bases.

Even before Chisholm was removed from the game, the Marlins had been dealing with a bevy of injuries.

They are missing starting center fielder Starling Marte (fractured left rib), third baseman Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) and catcher Jorge Alfaro (left hamstring strain). Four starting pitchers — Elieser Hernandez, Sixto Sanchez, Edward Cabrera and Jorge Guzman — are dealing with various arm injuries.

Utility player Jon Berti has started seven consecutive games at third base with Anderson out. Adam Duvall is now looking like the Marlins’ primary center fielder with Corey Dickerson and Garrett Cooper in the corner outfield spots. Lewis Brinson and Magneuris Sierra are the other outfielders on the roster.

The Marlins added Devers, their No. 8 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to the active roster on Thursday to start their three-city, 10-game road trip after placing Anderson on the injured list.

Isan Diaz is with the team on the taxi squad and could be added to the roster if needed.

This story will be updated.