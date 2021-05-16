He’s back: Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns from hamstring injury for Marlins’ finale with Dodgers

It’s official, Miami Marlins fans. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is back.

The Marlins reinstated Chisholm from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is leading off and playing shortstop for Miami, which lost the first two games of the series 9-6 and 7-0.

Chisholm, on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, flew into Los Angeles on Saturday morning after completing a rehab assignment with the Triple A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week.

Chisholm played three games with the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment that started Tuesday. He went 4 for 9 at the plate with one double, one home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He looked fine running the basepaths in all three games.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Friday he anticipated Chisholm would rejoin the club at some point on this road trip, which continues with three games against the Philadelphia Phillies starting Tuesday after the series with the Dodgers ends.

He was non-committal on Saturday about Chisholm being in the lineup on Sunday, which is common for Mattingly. He generally doesn’t make commitments about players who aren’t formally on the active roster.

“Obviously he’s here,” Mattingly said after Saturday’s shutout loss. “He’s been deemed healthy. ... We haven’t made a move yet. Obviously we feel like he’s healthy or else he wouldn’t be here.”

Now, it’s official.

And the Marlins hope he will serve as the spark the offense needs.

The Marlins have averaged just 2.8 runs per game and a .255 on-base percentage as a team over the last eight games.

Chisholm, who was the Marlins’ leadoff hitter for the last seven games he played before his injury, is hitting .290 this season with four home runs, seven RBI and 11 runs scored. His seven stolen bases are second in the National League behind only Colorado’s Garrett Hampson and are tied for fourth overall in MLB (Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield has 12 and Oakland’s Ramon Laureano has eight).

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett, who threw the final three innings of the Marlins’ loss on Saturday, was optioned to Triple A Jacksonville to make room for Chisholm on the active roster.

This and that

▪ Chisholm’s return allows the Marlins to give Miguel Rojas a day off. Rojas has started all but five of Miami’s first 39 games. He was also removed late in Friday’s loss while dealing with a left hand injury.

▪ Magneuris Sierra is starting his fifth consecutive game in center field after starting just twice over the first 35 games of the season. Corey Dickerson and Adam Duvall are in the corner outfields, with Garrett Cooper starting at first base.